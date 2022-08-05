13 Pool Day Essentials

When the torrid summer heat reaches 100 degrees, there’s no place we’d rather be than poolside. Between swanky pool deck seating and creative floating lights, the following pool day essentials are an absolute must this summer. Ready to dive in?

Enjoy your backyard lagoon from the comfort of a chic, minimalist lounger. The textured metal frame and soft cream cushion are effortlessly chic. Positano Chaise, $5,640, Alice Lane Home, SLC

What says “endless summer” better than striped motifs and bohemian fringe? This totable blanket is made with eco-friendly material and built-in leather straps to make last-minute pool days a breeze. Business & Pleasure Co. Beach Blanket, $119, Anthropologie

Weekend days in the pool call for a few bottles of bubbly. This wicker wine caddy makes a welcome addition to your pool deck furniture, and conveniently organizes your favorite beverages. Blue Pheasant Wine Caddy, $72, Anthropologie

This sleek pool lounger brings sunbathing to the next level. The ergonomic design offers maximum comfort while delivering a luxurious flair to your poolside oasis. In Pool Chaise Lounger, $549, Aqua Outdoors

Corn hole is a perennial favorite at pool days and backyard gatherings. Flip over the stylish lawn game to play another friendly game of tic-tac-toe. 2-in-1 Bean Bag Toss, $159, Crate & Barrel

This jungle-themed disco float is exactly what you need to get the pool party going. The interior seats hold up to four and feature cup holders, sun shades and tether ropes. Disco Dome, $299, Funboy

Take this as your sign to refresh time-worn pool towels. Featuring a retro design and a velour finish, this towel looks good draped over any chair or pool deck. Free and Easy Beach Towel, $72, The Stockist, SLC

A 9 ft. wide rainbow butterfly float—what more could an aspiring influencer want? Butterfly Pool Float, $99, Funboy

Stash wet swimsuits and pool day essentials in this colorful tote. Poly woven fabric allows moisture to escape and an interior zipper safely stores your phone, wallet and keys. Beach Bucket, $44.95, Hip & Humble, SLC

Step up your ambient lighting with an LED lamp that looks just as good placed on a table as it does floating in your pool. The cordless glowing orb uses Bluetooth to control brightness, color and even wake-up alarms. LED Floating Pool Light, $145, Lightology

For when you just want to dip your toes in without braving the rough pool deck. Poolside Seat, $65, Front Gate

Whether you’re visiting a neighbor’s pool or just don’t feel like breaking out the Traeger, this tabletop barbeque is a convenient cooking tool. The modest product comes with its own personal strap, so you can dine in style wherever life takes you. Steel Tabletop BBQ, $250, West Elm

Add a splash of vintage charm to your pool deck with this colorful umbrella. Business & Pleasure Co. Umbrella, $299, West Elm

