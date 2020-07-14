Although we were heartbroken that our annual Blue Plate Awards were canceled due to COVID-19, we thought now (more than ever) was the perfect time to share our winners and pay respect and gratitude to them. We are celebrating local restaurants, food shops, bakeries and growers who take giving seriously. Be sure to watch the message from our executive editor, Mary Brown Malouf.

The 2020 Blue Plate Award Winners:

“Food is so much more than just what’s on the plate.” – Mary Brown Malouf

Salt Lake Brewing Company – Momentum Recycling (Living the 3 P’s)

Culinary Crafts – Keeping it local and taking out the trash