We’re skiing in face masks to protect us from deadly illnesses. We’re socializing outdoors late into the evening in colder weather than could be considered responsible. We’re outside all the time because being indoors is isolating at best and dangerous at worst, so thriving outdoors is more important to our sanity than ever! Our 2020 Outdoor Holiday Gift Guide is here to help you and your loved ones stay comfortable and safe when playing and staying outside. Many of these products are Utah made, designed and inspired, and most are available from retailers right here in the Beehive State. That Bezos fella has made enough cash during the pandemic, so pick them up locally if you can.

Buffs are so comfortable and practical, the multi-functional tube-shaped headwear had already become ubiquitous on the slopes. Now they’ve evolved into N-95 filter toting pieces of protection to keep you safe in the lift line. Layering traditional masks with neck gaiters, helmets and the like isn’t comfortable—I’ve tried. These Buff Filter Tubes are. They’re available at ski shops everywhere from the Alta Peruvian Lodge to 2nd Tracks Sports.

These are the ultimate post-ski-boot footwear item. Slipping into these puppies after a day on the slopes is downright heavenly. They’re super toasty, they’re comfortable, and they plenty grippy and weatherproof for a quick trek across the driveway or a jaunt to the mailbox. Pick up some Thermoballs at any North Face retailer in Utah or at the North Face Store in Canyons Village at Park City Resort.

Don’t shred the shed. Traditional ski waxes have a whole bunch of bad stuff in them that tends to leech into the water supply. This stuff is made from plants and is used by some of the best athletes in the world like Utah local and multiple time X-Games Gold Medalist Colby Stevenson. MountainFLOW’s wax kits have everything you need for a pro-level wax setup at home. Pick it up locally at ski shops like the always awesome Lone Pine Gear Exchange.

Utah-based Black Diamond has been making bombproof headlamps for ages, but the ReVolt is a dual fuel headlamp that can operate off an integrated rechargeable battery or with traditional disposable batteries. Equally good for early morning ski tours or illuminating your late-night driveway drinks with friends at a safe social distance, ReVolt headlamps can be purchased at Black Diamond retail stores in Utah.

The original, eco-friendly bamboo ski poles are back. Soul Poles are customizable, and made right here in Utah by a couple of former U.S. Ski Team Racers who know a few things about high performance gear. They’re super durable and look extremely cool. Plus, everyone on the chairlift will ask you about them. Pick them up on the Soul Poles website or at select retailers around the state.

Normally insulated bottles are hefty and bulky, but not this one. It’s light end sleek enough to fit in your pack while skiing and snowboarding, which is a good thing since we’re not exactly running into the lodge for snacks and hot chocolate these days. Fill it up with some miso soup, coffee or a warm spiced beverage, whatever you need to keep yourself going on the hill without heading inside to recharge. Get your Hydroflask anywhere from local shops like Sports Den to our friendly local online megaretailer, Backcountry.com.

Anyone with eyes and a brain can see this “Pyro Tri-Fade” is just the Utah Jazz fade from their drool-worthy city edition jerseys, so celebrate our local and desert landscapes in style while staying warm. The Down Rumpl Blanket is extremely warm and packable, making it just as suitable for parking lot après sessions as it is for spring backpacking trips. Grab your Rumpl online or at White Pine Touring in Park City.

We’re all still stuck at home when we’re not out getting after it in the mountains. Fortunately, these lightweight, compact binoculars from Nocs Provisions work in both instances. They’re equally at home birding in the backyard or scouting lines in the Wasatch. They’re very useful and, frankly, fun to have. Pick up a pair online.

