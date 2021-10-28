Search
HomeEat & DrinkDining Awards
Remedial Rose, a cocktail created by Michael Montoya of Beehive Distilling
Remedial Rose; Photo by Austen Diamond

Michael Montoya/Beehive Distilling: 2021 Salt Lake Magazine Cocktail Contest

Salt Lake Magazine
8

Each year, we ask a selection of Utah’s best bartenders to use local spirits and local ingredients and hit us with their best shot (or shots). So last Sept. 12, bartenders bravely gathered on a Sunday morning after the Saturday night late shift to swizzle up some hair of the dog and present their entries into the 2021 Salt Lake magazine Cocktail Contest. They didn’t disappoint. Through Nov. 30, we invite you to drop in to their bars and try their creations (or mix them up yourself at home). Pick your favorites and click the image below to cast your vote.

How long behind the bar? Seven years

What’s your favorite after-shift drink? Averna Amaro or mezcal on ice.

What is the “star ingredient” of your CC entry? The rosehip tea. I wanted to make a cocktail that followed the season change, using a rose and plum. As a child, my family used roses for teas and tinctures to fortify for the winter.

What’s your favorite drink to make? Roulettes! I love trying to make up something for strangers.

What’s a drink that makes you cringe? Not much, truly.

Best hangover cure? Hydration throughout the night before, but if you forgot to—salt, lime in water, potassium, greek yogurt.

Got a bar joke? For a slow night. These ghosts are all in low spirits even though I keep saying they have a ton of company. 

Why do you love bar work? It makes you feel close to the people of the city, and I get to complete mini stress cycles crafting drinks repeatedly, which is very soothing for me.

What is a cocktail/spirit you used to hate but now you love? Why? White wine. I grew to love it as I discovered that it wasn’t always sweet nor dry. The existence of Australian Pinot really helped me appreciate white wine.

Michael Montoya/Beehive Distilling; Photo by Austen Diamond

Remedial Rose

1½ oz Wahaka Espadin
½ oz Lunalazuc Reposado
⅕ oz (at least) local SGH Honey
1 oz Rose hip tea
3 dashes Bitter Labs Plum and Oak Bitters

Salt Lake Magazinehttps://www.saltlakemagazine.com/
Salt Lake is your best guide to the Utah lifestyle. From food to fashion, travel and the arts, Salt Lake magazine has something for everyone. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @SLmag and on Facebook at facebook.com/SaltLakemag.
Previous articleGear Legends: Stars of the Utah Outdoor Industry
Next article2021 Salt Lake Magazine Cocktail Contest

Similar Articles

2021 Salt Lake Magazine Cocktail Contest

Dining Awards Salt Lake Magazine -
How many bartenders does it take to make a cocktail contest? Twelve. But they’ll all tell you how much better they made cocktail contests...

Nick Harward/Mortar and Pestle: 2021 Salt Lake Magazine Cocktail Contest

Bar Fly Salt Lake Magazine -
Fire and Earth, the 2021 Salt Lake Magazine Cocktail Contest entry from Mortar and Pestle, is a beet and tarragon cocktail with barrel-aged gin. 

Most Popular

© 2021 Copyright JES Publishing | Website by Web Publisher PRO
MORE STORIES
Dining Awards

2021 Salt Lake Magazine Cocktail Contest

Salt Lake Magazine - 0