‘Hear Me Roar’ by Maddy Schmidt/Alibi
‘Hear Me Roar’ by Maddy Schmidt/Alibi (Photo by Adam Finkle/Salt Lake magazine)

Maddy Schmidt/Alibi Bar & Place: 2022 Cocktail Contest

Maddy Schmidt took her first drink order working at her mom’s restaurant in Helena, Mont. She came to Salt Lake and found her way to Alibi. “It was my big break,” she says. “It’s instant gratification to throw some stuff in a shaker and experiment.”

THE DRINK

Her inspiration was memories of late summer strawberry pie. “I wanted to be transitional with end-of-summer vibes and bring in a few baking spices without being obnoxious,” she says. Schmidt named her cocktail after the opening line of the Helen Reddy song “I Am Woman” in response recent setbacks in abortion rights. If Schmidt wins, she intends to donate the prize money to Utah Abortion Fund.

‘Hear Me Roar’ 

1.5 oz. Neisson Blanc Rhum Agricole

.5 oz. Aperol

.5 oz. lemon juice

1.5 oz. sweetened coconut milk

.5 oz. strawberry rose cardamom syrup (below)

Shake with ice and pour the shaker (ice and all) into a glass. Garnish with a lime wheel and “something pretty.” 

Strawberry rose cardamom syrup: Toast four cardamom pods and 1 tbsp. pink peppercorns. Blend 16 oz. fresh strawberries with 1 tbsp. rose water. Combine with 4 cups of sugar and 4 cups of water and simmer for 30 minutes. 

Try it at Alibi Bar & Place
369 S. Main St., SLC
385-259-0616

