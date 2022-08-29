Search
Summer Haze by Kelsey Terrell/Beehive Distilling Bar
Summer Haze by Kelsey Terrell/Beehive Distilling Bar (Photo by Adam Finkle/Salt Lake magazine)

Beehive Distilling Bar/Kelsey Terrell: 2022 Cocktail Contest

Kelsey Terrell started working towards bartending at Handle in Park City, where she tasted Beehive Gin for the first time. Now, 8 years later, she runs the bar program at Beehive Distilling. She gets her inspiration from great meals. She thinks to herself, “I like to eat this…how can I make that into a drink?” Combining unlikely flavors (blueberry and red onion?) from the table into surprising drinks, she appreciates the crowd at Beehive Distilling who, she says, “is looking for more than a beer and a shot. They come in to find new and interesting cocktails.”

THE DRINK

Summer Haze was a personal challenge for Terrell. “The cocktails I’m normally drinking are usually more bitter and I wanted to try…using seasonal fruits to make something colorful and summery.” 

Summer Haze

1 oz. Wahaka mezcal

1 oz. Sugar House Distillery bourbon

.25 oz. Waterpocket Notom 

1 oz. cantaloupe juice  

.75 oz. lime juice

.25 oz. turmeric

.25 oz. simple syrup

Combine ingredients and shake with ice. Strain over fresh ice in a pretty glass. 

Try it at Beehive Distilling
2245 S. West Temple, SLC
385-259-0252

