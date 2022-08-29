Beehive Distilling Bar/Kelsey Terrell: 2022 Cocktail Contest

Kelsey Terrell started working towards bartending at Handle in Park City, where she tasted Beehive Gin for the first time. Now, 8 years later, she runs the bar program at Beehive Distilling. She gets her inspiration from great meals. She thinks to herself, “I like to eat this…how can I make that into a drink?” Combining unlikely flavors (blueberry and red onion?) from the table into surprising drinks, she appreciates the crowd at Beehive Distilling who, she says, “is looking for more than a beer and a shot. They come in to find new and interesting cocktails.”

Click the image below to vote for Summer Haze:

THE DRINK

Summer Haze was a personal challenge for Terrell. “The cocktails I’m normally drinking are usually more bitter and I wanted to try…using seasonal fruits to make something colorful and summery.”

Summer Haze

1 oz. Wahaka mezcal

1 oz. Sugar House Distillery bourbon

.25 oz. Waterpocket Notom

1 oz. cantaloupe juice

.75 oz. lime juice

.25 oz. turmeric

.25 oz. simple syrup

Combine ingredients and shake with ice. Strain over fresh ice in a pretty glass.

Try it at Beehive Distilling

2245 S. West Temple, SLC

385-259-0252

See all of this year’s Cocktail Contest entries—and vote for your favorite! And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.