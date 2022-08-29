International/Mellina Borjas: 2022 Cocktail Contest

Mellina Borjas tended bar at Twilite Lounge for many years, which is one of Salt Lake’s classic hipster dive bars. But as charming as Twilite is, it is not a place for a craft cocktails. When one of Twilite’s owners bought the former Wasted Space bar on State Street to create International (thankfully! It truly was a waste of space.), Borjas was all in. “We’re working to create a five-star dive bar and a safe environment,” she says. “Get a shot and a beer or try a great cocktail or wine.”

THE DRINK

Its name, The Munson, was inspired by Borjas’ fan crush on Edward “Eddie” Munson (Joseph Quinn) from the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. “He’s a dreamy dude and this is a dreamy cocktail,” she says.

The Munson

1.5 oz. Russell Henry Malaysian Lime Gin

.5 oz. Cocchi Aperitivo Americano

.5 oz. lime

2 oz. kiwi juice

Mozzarella foam (below)

Chill a glass and mist with Cocchi Aperitivo Americano. Combine spirits, lime and kiwi juice into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice into the cooled, misted glass. Garnish with a dollop of mozzarella foam and hibiscus salt.

Mozzarella foam: Combine heavy whipping cream, cream cheese, buffalo mozzarella, softened gelatin, salt and white pepper in a whipped cream canister. Shake and dispense.

Try it at International

342 S. State St., SLC

801-906-8798

