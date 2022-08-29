Search
HomeEat & DrinkCocktail Contest
Great Basin Sour by Mangesh Sawant/Laurel Brasserie & Bar
Great Basin Sour by Mangesh Sawant/Laurel Brasserie & Bar (Photo by Adam Finkle/Salt Lake magazine)

Laurel Brasserie & Bar/Mangesh Sawant: 2022 Cocktail Contest

Salt Lake Magazine
Salt Lake Magazine

Mangesh Sawant got an early start tending bar when he was 18, at his father’s restaurant in India. He came to America on a cultural exchange program and started at the Grand America as a busser, working his way up to his position as the bar manager at the hotel’s newest bar. “I like to give a guest a drink that will put a smile on their face,” he says. “At a hotel bar people are often on business and by themselves and I think they are more interested in conversation with a bartender than at a regular bar.”

Click the image below to vote for Great Basin Sour:

THE DRINK

Sawant has enjoyed visiting national parks near Utah and drew his inspiration for the Great Basin Sour from a trip to Great Basin National Park. 

Great Basin Sour 

1.5 oz. High West bourbon

.5 oz. Sugar House Distillery rye 

.5 oz. Grand Marnier

.75 oz. lemon juice

.5 oz. simple syrup

Egg white

Red wine float

Combine all ingredients into a dry shaker and let the egg white cook for about 10 seconds. Add ice and shake. Serve in an egg coupe glass and float with a splash of your favorite cabernet or red wine. 

Try it at Laurel Brasserie & Bar
555 S. Main St., SLC
801-258-6708

See all of this year’s Cocktail Contest entries—and vote for your favorite! And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.

Salt Lake Magazine
Salt Lake Magazinehttps://www.saltlakemagazine.com/
Salt Lake is your best guide to the Utah lifestyle. From food to fashion, travel and the arts, Salt Lake magazine has something for everyone. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @SLmag.
Previous articlePopup Restaurant Arthur Breaks New Ground in SLC
Next articleSalt Lake Magazine Farm-to-Glass 2022 Cocktail Contest

Similar Articles

Salt Lake Magazine Farm-to-Glass 2022 Cocktail Contest

Cocktail Contest Salt Lake Magazine -
We challenged 15 of Salt Lake’s best cocktail crafters to make drinks with seasonal ingredients and local spirits in our 2022 Cocktail Contest.

Post Office Place/McKenzie Steele Foster: 2022 Cocktail Contest

Cocktail Contest Salt Lake Magazine -
Fruits of the Labor, the 2022 Cocktail Contest entry from McKenzie Steele Foster of Post Office Place twists the traditional sangrita with a zesty mix of peppers, persimmon and—wait for it—dried crickets backing up a jolt of mezcal.

Most Popular

© 2022 Copyright JES Publishing | Website by Web Publisher PRO
MORE STORIES
Salt Lake Magazine 2022 Farm-to-Glass Cocktail Contest
Cocktail Contest

Salt Lake Magazine Farm-to-Glass 2022 Cocktail Contest

Salt Lake Magazine - 0