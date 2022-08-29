Laurel Brasserie & Bar/Mangesh Sawant: 2022 Cocktail Contest

Mangesh Sawant got an early start tending bar when he was 18, at his father’s restaurant in India. He came to America on a cultural exchange program and started at the Grand America as a busser, working his way up to his position as the bar manager at the hotel’s newest bar. “I like to give a guest a drink that will put a smile on their face,” he says. “At a hotel bar people are often on business and by themselves and I think they are more interested in conversation with a bartender than at a regular bar.”

THE DRINK

Sawant has enjoyed visiting national parks near Utah and drew his inspiration for the Great Basin Sour from a trip to Great Basin National Park.

Great Basin Sour

1.5 oz. High West bourbon

.5 oz. Sugar House Distillery rye

.5 oz. Grand Marnier

.75 oz. lemon juice

.5 oz. simple syrup

Egg white

Red wine float

Combine all ingredients into a dry shaker and let the egg white cook for about 10 seconds. Add ice and shake. Serve in an egg coupe glass and float with a splash of your favorite cabernet or red wine.

Try it at Laurel Brasserie & Bar

555 S. Main St., SLC

801-258-6708

