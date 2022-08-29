Water Witch/Kenzi Anderson: 2022 Cocktail Contest

Kenzi Anderson started as a barback at Water Witch 5 years ago and has grown into one of its best and most enthusiastic bartenders. “I was definitely thrown into the fire,” she says of her early days at the Witch. “There was a lot of telling myself, ‘OK Kenzi, swallow your fear and get out there and do it.’ I’m really a shy person but the bartenders who taught me coaxed out this personable, outgoing person.”

Click the image below to vote for The Green Dragon:

THE DRINK

“I name all of my drinks after things found in The Lord of The Rings. Because, well, I love The Lord of The Rings. With The Green Dragon, I wanted to create a verde [green] michelada. Something refreshing and spicy for a late summer barbecue. ”

The Green Dragon

1.5 oz. Wahaka Espadin

.5 oz. Ancho Reyes Verde

3.5 oz. “Green Dragon” mixer (below)

1 oz. Modelo lager (float)

Build in a double rocks glass over ice, with a Tajin rim. Top with a parsley bouquet and a pick with a pineapple wedge, olive and lime wedge.

Green Dragon mixer:

1 gram ascorbic acid (to keep the color from turning)

6 grams salt

615 grams tomatillos, chopped

200 grams cucumber, chopped

120 grams green bell pepper, chopped

55 grams jalapeño, seeded and chopped

35 grams hatch chilis, chopped

18.5 oz. fresh pineapple juice

5 oz. fresh lime juice

1 oz. honey syrup (1:1)

Blend everything together in the blender until it starts to get foamy, strain out all pulp and remaining seeds. Yields about 1.5 quarts

Try it at Water Witch

163 W. 900 South, SLC

801-462-0967

See all of this year’s Cocktail Contest entries—and vote for your favorite! And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.