Salt Lake’s 2022 Holiday Gift Guide

Our 2022 Holiday gift guide is here! Discover unique and special gifts as well as solutions for your holiday gathering from Salt Lake magazine’s Partners in finding that perfect gift for everyone on your list.

Share a sweet treat this holiday season

Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting it to a friend, Cache Toffee is the perfect holiday treat! Every hand-crafted batch of sweet, buttery goodness starts with premium ingredients combined with artisan bean-to-bar chocolate. Whether you’re craving classic toffee, like our Traditional toffees, or something festive like our seasonal flavor, Pizzaz, there’s a Cache Toffee that’s perfect for sharing this holiday season. Don’t even try to resist!

Individual boxes are available at Harmons, Whole Foods, Kamas Food Town, The Store, The Market at Park City, and online.

863-333-5453 (TOFFEE5453)

Be part of the University of Utah all year long with our restaurant and event spaces.

Rice-Eccles Stadium

451 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City• 801-587-9328

Hemped Park City has just the right thing for those hard-to-buy-for people on your list! Offering a vast array of hemp-derived solutions to help manage pain, stress, sleep and even skincare.

For both people and pets!

Instagram @hempedparkcity

918 E 900 South, Salt Lake City • 385-259-0909

804 Main Street, Park City • 435-800-2501

Like cooking, making knives depends on using the best ingredients. New West’s line features the highest performing knife steel on the market, S35VN “Powder Metal” steel and indestructible G10 handles — 100% made in the USA. Their shop on Main Street in Park City is an unmatched retail experience. The Arete block is adaptable and will support anywhere from 3-7 knives of different lengths and shapes. The block is designed to beautifully display your knives as you build your collection over time.

Instagram @NWKnifeWorks

625 Main Street, Park City • 435-214-7460

Julez Bryant designs: HAWK charm with fancy colored sapphires and diamonds, $1,120; NIKKI pendant with diamond, $1,600; HOPE charm with green garnets and diamonds, $2,470; JONA charm with pink sapphires, green and teal diamonds, $3,810; GATZ charm with diamonds, $860; GIKA pendant with fancy colored sapphires, $1,640. All in 14K gold, chains sold separately from $480.

15 S. State Street, Salt Lake City • 801-532-3222

416 Main Street, Park City • 435-940-9470

Find a unique selection of botanic-inspired gifts and stocking

stuffers including pins, magnets, fine jewelry, designer bags, accessories, greeting cards, gardening books, wind chimes, home and holiday décor, fairy garden supplies, and much more!

300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City • 801-585-0556

Non-alcoholic cocktail kits by WB’s Eatery include a non-alcoholic spirit and a mixer or de-alcoholized wine so you can mindfully

celebrate. All kits are gift-wrapped and shipped nationwide.

15% off use SLCMAG valid through December 31st, 2022

Instagram @WbsEatery

455 25th Street, Ogden • 385-244-1471

Nothing says “I love you” better than gifting a personalized wine experience for your special someone. Let Colorado’s premier Wine Estate tailor your getaway with an overnight stay at Wine Country Inn and a visit to Grande River Vineyards next door. Package includes a bottle of GRV wine, logo wine glasses, logo wine opener and house-made truffles plus the daily afternoon wine reception and deluxe breakfast. A winery tour and private tasting are a bonus.

Retail Value: $277 plus tax

777 Grande River Drive, Palisade, CO

coloradowinecountryinn.com • 970-464-5777

granderivervineyards.com • 970-464-5867

