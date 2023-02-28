Search
Copper Common Chef Sarah Corson, Chef-owner Ryan Lowder, general manager Alex Thompson. Photo By Adam Finkle

2023 Best Restaurant: Copper Common

Yes. Copper Common is a bar and NOT a restaurant, which is clearly noted by Utah’s state-mandated sign on the door. The original inspiration for owner Ryan Lowder was Maison Premiere in Williamsburg, a high-end cocktail and oyster joint at the heart of hipster Brooklyn. Oysters are still on the menu here and the cocktails are still on the highest of ends, but it’s the food that makes Copper Common a reliable restaurant (despite what the liquor cops say.) Mainly thanks to its new(ish) Chef Sarah Corson. Lowder is a guy who can see talent. He plucked her off the line at Copper Onion and trained her up to be chef de cuisine at both Copper Onion and the bar, ahem, restaurant next door. Corson is the opposite of her loudmouth (in a good way) boss. She’s quiet and reserved. She lets the food on the plate do her talking, elevating items as basic as a cheeseburger or a frissee salad to mouth-watering levels. “Her new menu invigorated a lot of what I thought was already great about Copper Common,” complimented panelist Darby Doyle.

Smoked Trout Rillette, Crab and Pimento Dip, Lamb Merguez Meatballs. Photo By Adam Finkle

111  E. Broadway, SLC, 801-355-0543, coppercommon.com

