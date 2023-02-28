2023 Best Restaurant: Post Office Place

Post Office Place’s Taro Scotch Egg with “Happy Lady” sauce. Photo by Adam Finkle

What may have started as a necessity—a bar to welcome the long line of patrons waiting for a table at Takashi—has grown into something special. The stellar experience is heralded by the towering, illuminated shelves of manifold liquor bottles behind a welcoming bar. Salt Lake magazine has often praised the ingenious bartenders, innovative cocktails and the impressive selection of Japanese Whisky at Post Office Place, and our panelists agree that beverage director Crystal Daniels is doing something pretty amazing with the sensory, fun bar experience. But Chef Brandon Kawakami is doing something pretty amazing with the food menu as well. The fusion of Japanese and Peruvian is “fusion in the best way—with purpose,” says Lydia Martinez. The food feels intentional in its combinations of flavors and pushes the envelope, delightfully defying expectations and enhancing the drink experience. Post Office Place more than stands on its own and deserves to be a destination for drinks and eats in its own right, rather than a waiting room. —Christie Porter

16 W. Market St., SLC, 801-519-9595, popslc.com

Each year, we hand out a collection of special mentions. Find our 2023 Dining Awards superlatives here!

See more stories like this and all of our food and drink coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.