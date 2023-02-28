Search
Sauce Boss Southern Kitchen
Chef Julius Thompson. Photo By Adam Finkle

2023 Best Restaurant: Sauce Boss Southern Kitchen

Sauce Boss Southern Kitchen
Chicken fried chicken served with gravy and sides of collard greens and candied yams. Photo By Adam Finkle

Inside, Sauce Boss Southern Kitchen feels more like a diner than fine dining, but that’s the point. “It’s not fancy, but it is great eats served with love,” says Darby Doyle, a Kentuckyian who knows Southern food. The menu is the embodiment of nostalgia, Southern comfort and Black soul food at its best—a rare combination to find in Utah, to say the least. The focus is on authentic flavors, consistent quality and the details: Red Drink (their house-made version of Bissap), real sweet tea, crunchy-crust cornbread, fried catfish, blackened chicken wings and the best collard greens in the valley. Chef Julius Thompson nails the standards. He’s a master at the deep fryer, and, our panelists say, his touch with spice and sauces is pretty special.

877 E. 12300 South, Draper, 385-434-2433, saucebosssouthernkitchen.com

877 E. 12300 South, Draper, 385-434-2433, saucebosssouthernkitchen.com 

