Busker Fest Returns to Salt Lake City

Calling all performing arts patrons, thrill seekers and curious looky-loos—the Salt Lake City Busker Fest returns to downtown May 26 and 27th. The free event is a whimsical celebration of the time-honored tradition of busking, and invites both traveling and local buskers to share their talents. This year, the festival will be moved North to Block 70 surrounding Eccles Theater. Jugglers, aerialists and musicians will be posted up along Main Street and Regent Street between 100 and 200 south, their talents are plenty and their hats are empty, so bring some cash or be prepared to venmo.

The vaudeville art has been a popular form of entertainment since the early 20th century, and has since evolved into what we now recognize as busking. Unlike ticketed performances, buskers must capture and maintain the attention of a constantly rotating audience. Marcus Willson, a stunt performer and comedian who will be performing at this year’s festival, says the challenge is what he adores most. “When you’re at a comedy club or venue, the audience has paid to be there, so they will sit in the chair and watch you no matter what,” he says. “If you’re on the street, you have to do something entertaining enough to make people stop. You have to build the crowd up.”

If you’ve ever been a part of that clamoring crowd, you’ve felt how exciting it can be. Everyone appreciating the same extraordinary act, and collectively deciding it is more than worthy of their attention. And if you haven’t, this weekend’s Busker Fest is the perfect opportunity.

This year’s list of acts includes a collection of local favorites and traveling performers including:

A Rose Moment, a living statue hailing from Boulder, CO.

Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks is from West Jordan and impresses crowds with his hilarious juggling stunt show.

Traveling in from Las Vegas, Pick My Pose is an ‘interactive statue’ who invites onlookers to arrange him in any position they’d like and he’ll stay put. Seriously, this guy has some major muscle control.

Satya Hoops is the world’s first and only buskers that performs with a hula hoop on fire while spinning inside a cyr wheel. Basically, she’s a human gyroscope.

Vavavoom Vaudeville Cabaret is a burlesque troupe hailing from Salt Lake City

A one man show specializing in dangerous stunts, juggling and comedy, Brent Fiasco Sideshow from Arizona will have the entire crowd holding their breath.

You’ll find even more performers throughout downtown, as well as a 21+ busker bar behind Eccles where Fisher Brewing and Beehive Distilling will be serving up boozy refreshments. The festival will not feature any food trucks, so attendees should plan to support surrounding local restaurants instead. Most of all, relax and enjoy the shows. Happy busking!

Enjoy images from Busker Fests of year’s past

Photography by Cali Warner

