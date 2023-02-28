2023 Dining Awards: Special Mentions

Each year we pass out a collection of special awards for individuals and organizations who, well, have done something special, superlative even. (And, also, just because we can.) Find all our 2023 Dining Awards winners here.

The Mary Brown Malouf #RandomPink Award: Hell’s Backbone Grill & Farm

he remote location of this working farm and restaurant in Boulder, Utah could be seen as both a contributor and detriment to Hell’s Backbone’s longevity and success. It is perhaps the best example of an actual destination restaurant in Utah. The love child of Jen Castle and Blake Spalding has gained national and well-deserved recognition. But labors of love are still labors. Last year, Jen and Blake, beleaguered by the pandemic, rising costs (and likely sheer exhaustion) raised a white flag and asked the world to contribute to a Go Fund Me campaign to ensure the restaurant’s financial security beyond the next season. Supporters and fans from around Utah and the Globe came through. Proving that, yes, we can have nice things in Utah. Maybe this will be the year Jen and Blake get that bloody James Beard Award, meanwhile, Mary sends her love, xoxomm.

The Blue Plate Award for Community Mindedness: Tea Zaanti

Tea Zaanti moved to its new location, modeled after the NOLA-famous Bacchanal, just in time for the pandemic to shutter everything. Owners Becky and Scott worked on overdrive to find ways to still provide “tea and sympathy” for our community. In fact, “Communi-TEA” is the shop’s motto. The shop is located in a Sugar House bungalow set back from the street (with a stellar patio). They host regular community events—from maker’s markets, tea and wine education classes to drag shows and art walks. Their “Tea. Wine. Action.” initiative highlights essential community groups. If you stop in at Tea Zaanti, chances are you’ll walk away feeling connected and nourished. And that’s everyone’s cup of tea.

The What’s Next? Award: Romina Rassmussen of Les Madeleines

For 20 years, baking genius Romina Rassmussen fed us pastries that combined all the nit-picky precision and butter worship that make French pastry one of the culinary wonders of the world. Although she’d probably rather not ever hear the words “kouign amann” again, they bear repeating, at least, one more time. Romina was essentially a pastry archeologist when she re-introduced this obscure Breton pastry to the world. At the time, one had to travel to the northwest corner of France to find one. The work-intensive pastry was often overlooked, well, because making it is work-intensive. Undaunted, Romina started making this rich buttery pastry from Brittany, France, with layers of dough, and caramelized sugar on the outside. Her bakery, Les Madeleines, was the first west of the Mississippi to offer the Breton pastry that was named pastry of the year by Food & Wine magazine, in part thanks to Romina. Meanwhile, her bakery churned out a full menu of delicious, French-inspired treats for all those years. We suspect Romina has something else baking in the oven and look forward to seeing what it is. Until then, so long and thanks for all the treats!

The Golden Spoon Award for Hospitality (Lifetime Achievement): Valter Nassi of Valter’s Osteria/Cucina Toscana

When you walked through the doors into Valter’s Osteria, time froze. Whatever year it was outside, within the restaurant there was no time. You were on “Valter Time” under the spell of the impish Italian. Amid the evening service, Valter glided from table to table, doing what he did best: charming everyone who entered his realm. Valter died last September at age 76, and the clocks that kept Valter Time stopped with him.

Valter was born in the small village of Monte San Savino, Italy in 1946. Young Valter blew around the world, like Mary Poppins, working in restaurants in Europe, Africa and New York. In 1996, his feet touched down in Salt Lake City, where he fell in love with our town which he lovingly called “My Salt Lake City.”

Valter truly became Valter after he launched Cucina Toscana with his partner Ken Milo in the Firestone building at 300 West and 300 South. This Valter was more than a restauranteur, he was an impresario. He impressed at Cucina Toscana until 2012 when he announced his short-lived retirement. He soon opened his namesake Osteria. Countless awards and accolades were given to Valter, including a long run of Best Italian and Best Restaurant (period) Dining Awards from Salt Lake magazine, whose then-editor, the late Mary Brown Malouf, wrote of Valter, “he gives us the overriding impression that food is fun and that dining well is an experience to be enjoyed from the tip of your tongue to the depths of your soul.” Thank you, Valter.

