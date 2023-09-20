Thank You For Joining Us At Our 2023 Farm-to-Glass Kickoff Party

We at Salt Lake magazine understand. Yes a cocktail is a preprandial activity. It should be stiff and assertive. It’s not some thing you drink all night. A cocktail should pack a punch. However, as you’ll see in our 2023 Farm-to-Glass cocktail contest, and when you go to taste these lovely concoctions yourself, there are ways. High-proof starter spirits from Sugar House and Beehive Distilleries and a pallet of “frontier strength” boozes imported meticulously from a curated list from nonetheless than Libations LLC’s Francis Fecteau. Here is the truth. A cocktail should be bracing. A glass of something you’ve never tasted in a way you’ve never tasted it. A cocktail ought to be the beginning of an adventure.

On Sept. 18 hosted at Market Street Grill & Cottonwood Heights, our 20 participating bartenders came together to offer tastes of their (fingers-crossed) winning creations. We’d like to thank everyone who joined us in celebrating and mingling with Salt Lake’s robust mixology community. Now, let the sipping and voting commence! This year’s contest will run through Oct. 31st, and we’ll be announcing winners at the start of November. You can find all the participants and their entries, and vote for your favorite, here!

Photography by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photo & Video