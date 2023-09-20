Search
HomeEat & DrinkCocktail Contest
Farm to Glass Salt Lake

Thank You For Joining Us At Our 2023 Farm-to-Glass Kickoff Party

Avrey Evans
Avrey Evans

We at Salt Lake magazine understand. Yes a cocktail is a preprandial activity. It should be stiff and assertive. It’s not some thing you drink all night. A cocktail should pack a punch. However, as you’ll see in our 2023 Farm-to-Glass cocktail contest, and when you go to taste these lovely concoctions yourself, there are ways. High-proof starter spirits from Sugar House and Beehive Distilleries and a pallet of “frontier strength” boozes imported meticulously from a curated list from nonetheless than Libations LLC’s Francis Fecteau. Here is the truth. A cocktail should be bracing. A glass of something you’ve never tasted in a way you’ve never tasted it. A cocktail ought to be the beginning of an adventure.

On Sept. 18 hosted at Market Street Grill & Cottonwood Heights, our 20 participating bartenders came together to offer tastes of their (fingers-crossed) winning creations. We’d like to thank everyone who joined us in celebrating and mingling with Salt Lake’s robust mixology community. Now, let the sipping and voting commence! This year’s contest will run through Oct. 31st, and we’ll be announcing winners at the start of November. You can find all the participants and their entries, and vote for your favorite, here!

Photography by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photo & Video

Thank you to our 2023 Farm-to-Glass Sponsors

Farm to Glass Salt Lake
Farm to Glass Salt Lake
Avrey Evans
Avrey Evanshttps://www.saltlakemagazine.com/
Avrey Evans is the Digital and the Nightlife Editor of Salt Lake Magazine. She has been writing for city publications for six years and enjoys covering the faces and places of our salty city, especially when a boozy libation is concerned.
Previous article
Food Crush: Anything on Table X Sourdough 

Similar Articles

Food Crush: Anything on Table X Sourdough 

Eat & Drink Lydia Martinez -
Table X Sourdough is the perfect vehicle for delivering late summer veggies straight to your mouth. Or eating warm with cultured butter.

Beltex Meats: The Art of Whole Hog Butchery

Eat & Drink Lydia Martinez -
"Charcuterie was my gateway drug” is a sentence I never expected to hear. But in the case of owner and head butcher Philip Grubisa,...

Most Popular

Follow us on Instagram @slmag

© 2022 Copyright JES Publishing | Website by Webaholics
MORE STORIES
Eat & Drink

Food Crush: Anything on Table X Sourdough 

Lydia Martinez - 0