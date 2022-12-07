The 2023 Kilby Block Party Lineup Announced 

S&S Presents announced the 2023 Kilby Block Party lineup on Tuesday, and it’s their biggest ticket yet. Previous festival headliners included heavy hitters like Pheobe Bridgers, Mac DeMarco and Choir Boy. The strong rank of performers drew thousands of fans to Library Square, where festivalgoers got a taste of their very own Salt Lake Coachella (complete with overpriced food trucks and not enough shade structures).

We thought it couldn’t be done, but the now three-day 2023 Kilby Block Party is set to eclipse its predecessor with big names like The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeah’s, Pavement, Japanese Breakfast, Pixies and more. The fourth annual event is also moving closer to its west-side roots to the Utah State Fairpark. Attendees can expect a bit more space to stretch out this year, and hopefully more opportunities for local vendors, artists and entertainment.

Of course, a Kilby function wouldn’t be complete without the addition of local musicians, which Salt Lake has no shortage of. Acts like Ritt Momney, Sunsleeper, Tolchock Trio and more will take the stage at the festival, and many more indie artists from across the world are set to infuse Salt Lake with some alternative spice.

Tickets are on sale now, and are expected to sell out quickly. Last year’s event sold out in just over a week. The 2023 Kilby Block Party is May 12-14th.

The full lineup here:

Headliners: Yeah Yeah Yeah’s, Pavement, and The Strokes.

Supporting acts include: Pixies, Run The Jewels, TBA, Japanese Breakfast, The Backseat Lovers, Hippo Campus, The Walkmen, Caroline Polachek, Cuco, Goth Babe, TBA, Parquet Courts, Surf Curse, TBA, Osees, Faye Webster, TBA, Lucius, Gus Dapperton, Ritt Momney, Crumb, Ethel Cain, Frankie Cosmos, Jean Dawson, Indigo De Souza, Alice Phoebe Lou, Deerhoof, Dreamer Isioma, Wednesday, Kate Bollinger, Mannequin Pussy, Westerman, The Moss, Tamino, Spill Tab, Wallice, Julie, Momma, Grace Ives, Noso, Miya Folick, Tanuckichan, Tolchock Trio, Deeper, Sunsleeper, Worlds Worst, The Plastic Cherries, Kipper Snack, Fonteyn, Backhand, Hi Again, Homephone, Anais Chantal, Musor, Sunhills, Josh Doss & The Cancers

