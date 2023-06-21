Your 2023 Summer Arts Schedule

The summer solstice is officially here, welcoming in a bright new season of warm weather and leisurely living. While we languish in this delightfully slow season, Utah artists and curators embark on new creative journeys. Between arts festivals, exhibitions and strolls, there is much artistry to absorb this summer season. So whether you’re looking for a gallery to spend a few hot afternoon hours in, or an event to distract the kids during their summer vacation, Utah’s creative community has plenty to offer.

Festivals and Events

Utah Arts Festival

June 23 – 25

Library Square Downtown SLC

The 2023 Utah Arts Festival returns to downtown with a fresh collection of live music, local vendors, artist booths and experiences. Music headliners include Adeem the Artist, The Greeting Committee, Karina Rykman and more. The artist marketplace will include over 170 booths selling their unique wares ranging from woodworking to jewelry. Tickets range from $10 to $40.

Get your tickets, and build your festival schedule, here!

Urban Arts Festival

Sept. 2 – 3

The Gateway

Utah’s largest free arts festival will take place in September at the Gateway. Their ever expanding list of performing artists and booths is expected to be announced soon.

Kimball Arts Festival

Aug. 4 – 5

Park City’s Historic Main St.

The 54th Annual Kimball Arts Festival will feature over 200 local and national artists. Browse vendor booths, meet the makers, and explore live experiences like demonstrations, kid’s crafts, beer, cuisine and more.

Get your tickets here

Plein Air in the Gardens

Jun 24, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Gallery MAR at Park City Gardens

Visitors can stroll and enjoy artists at work in the blooming gardens. The event also features live music, entertainment and refreshments.

Salt Lake Gallery Stroll

This free public event takes place every third Friday of the month for art purveyors to browse a curated selection of galleries and meet artists. Check their Instagram for the most updated list

Summer Art Fair

Every Saturday in August

Eccles Art Center in Ogden

Browse prints, fine art, photography and jewelry at this free outdoor market occurring every Saturday in August. Applications for artis booths are still available, find more information here.

Current and Future Exhibits

UMFA

The Unique Perspective of Abelardo Morrell

On Display until Aug. 27

Cuban-American artist Abelardo Morrell blends long-standing and recent technologies in photography to employ a complex interpretation of still life.

Tatau: Marks of Polynesia

On Display Aug. 12 – Dec. 30

This collection of photos explores the tradition of Samoan tatau and the pivotal role it plays in preserving Samoan culture.

The Leonardo

Banksy in Motion

On Display until Sept. 1

Immerse yourself in the world created by renowned artist Banksy through state-of-the-art projections. Get up close and personal with works like “Flower Thrower” and “Rude Copper” while you learn about his role as a catalyst for political and social conversations.

Tickets are $30, special rates offered for students, seniors and groups.

Modern West

Out There: A Landscape Survey

On Display until July 1

This group show includes select painting and photography that embody the power and spirt of our everyday surroundings. Each artist showcases a unique technique of interpreting our environment through abstract elements, vivid colors, photorealism, minimalism, deconstructed objects and more.

Learn more about the artists.

Southern Utah Museum of Art

Reaching for the Sky

On Display until Sept. 23

Joining the Jimmie F. Jones Gallery is a collection of arboreal works. Including pieces from Billy Schenk, Day Christensen, Woody Shepherd and a collection of Japanese woodblock prints, the exhibit is also a collaborating with Salt Lake gallery Modern West.

Ogden Contemporary Arts

Aim High

On Display until July 16

New Mexico artist Eric Garcia presents a solo exhibit at Ogden Contemporary Arts center. The resident artist uses multi-media works to explore sci-fi themes of aliens and space through the historical lens of colonialism and expansionism. His digital pieces include two unique interactive video games that can be controlled by viewers.

Kimball Art Center

Between Life and Land: Identity

On Display until July 9

The second part in a three-part series, Between Life and Land: Identity explores our relationship with the land. Works from 15 artists display portraits of places telling stories about our past, present and future.

Between Life and Land: Crisis

On Display July 21 – Oct. 29

In the final part of the series, 13 artists reflect on our rapidly shifting relationships to bodies of land and water. The diverse body of work challenges viewers to advocate for climate justice and remind us of our collective responsibility for change.

Finch Lane Gallery

HAZE MAT

On Display until June 9

The collaboration of Patrick Winfiel Vogel and Albert Wang, HAZE MAT combines photography, installation, video art and performance art.

Urban Arts Gallery

Dance with Depth

On Display July 3 – July 30

Sculpture offers an artistic depth many other mediums can’t grasp. Dance with Depth explore the essence and ephemeral nature of three dimensional art forms, while offering insightful commentary on the perception of the human condition.

