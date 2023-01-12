Things to do During the 2023 Sundance Film Festival

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is just around the corner, and my email is already enduring a daily barrage of PR releases announcing private screenings, afterparties, panels, chef tastings, opening night celebrations, pop-up lounges (pause for inhale), fireside chats, live performances, and celebrity appearances. All that is to say—there’s a hell of a lot to do up at Park City this month. So if you’re looking for an activity once you’ve finished up your film screenings, I thought I’d put my besieged inbox to good use. Here you’ll find a list of ways to go beyond the screen at this year’s Sundance festival.

Enjoy Opening Night Activities

Kick off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with a night dedicated to the filmmakers and the stories they bring to life on screen. Hosted by IMDbPro, the evening will present accolades like the International Icon Award and Vanguard awards to Luca Guadagnino, Ryan Coogler, Nikyatu Jusu, W. Kaua Bell and others. Between dining and mingling, guests will also enjoy a performance from Grammy Award-winning folk-rock duo, Indigo Girls. The band also premiers their latest documentary, ‘It’s Only Life After All’.

Tickets can be purchased for the event here.

Sit in on Sundance Talks

Having finally returned to an in-person format, Sundance goers can once-again enjoy intimate private panels and insightful conversations. This year’s topics include the future of science in popular media, the consequences of performative representation, heightened burnout experienced by creators, and the potential risks facing democracy. Various talks occur throughout the festival and are also available virtually until the 29th of January.

For the full list of festival talks and to purchase tickets, visit the 2023 Sundance Film Festival website.

Rub Shoulders with Celebrities

Cinephiles and big thinkers aside, socialites can find plenty of afterhours entertainment during the festival. Pop-up lounges and exclusive events are filled with star-studded attendees. The TAO Park City popup promises the glitz and glamor of its Las Vegas namesake, and previous surprise performances have become the talk of the town for months following the festival. Other legendary parties include the Macro Lounge, Lyft Lounge, Stella’s Film Lounge and Canons “Raise Your Glass to Cinematography” party. Most of these events are invite-only, and some have yet to announce their location and date. Keep up to date on all the nocturnal festivities here.

Opt For All-Inclusive Experiences

If your festival approach is less ‘fighting crowds for the front row’ and more ‘private screenings paired with oyster hour’, there are plenty off Main St. events to choose from. The Lodge at Blue Sky presents ‘A Nourishing Future—On Land and Sea.’ The three-day program features fireside chats, chef tastings, discussions and live music. The immersive experience is meant for guests to avoid the hustle and bustle of Sundance and instead engage in meaningful discourse about festival content. Find more information on tickets and itinerary here.

Other comprehensive experiences include The Latinx House’s new cross-cultural program which offers screenings, panels, parties and celebrity speakers. View the full schedule on their website.

Eat Your Way Through Park City

There’s just something about sitting through a world premier at the Sundance Film Festival that rouses your appetite. Of course, Park City has never been lacking in the dining department. Festival goers should expect an explosion of activity in the mountain town, and many restaurants fill up quickly with reservations. To make your dining experience that much easier, we’ve compiled a list of Park City hotspots serving up delectable meals all festival long.

350 Main

Closed Jan. 21, Jan. 22, and Jan. 27. Otherwise, open nightly 5 – 9 p.m.

Alpine Distilling Social Aid and Pleasure Club

Closed Jan. 16 – 26

Blind Dog

Open 5 – 10 p.m. during the first weekend of Sundance, and open Tuesday – Saturday, 5 p.m. – close for the rest of the festival.

Chimayo

Enjoy a special Sundance prix-fixe menu throughout the festival. Open Sunday – Thursday, 5 – 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 5 – 10 p.m.

The Corner Store

Open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Este Pizza

Open daily with additional hours throughout the festival, grab a Sundance slice special (2 slices + fountain drink or 1 slice and salad + fountain drink).

Ghidotti’s

Open nightly 5 – 9 p.m.

Hearth and Hill

Open Monday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Hill’s Kitchen

Open daily from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Luna’s Kitchen

Open Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Red Banjo Pizza

Open Sunday – Thursday, noon – 9 p.m., and Friday – Saturday, noon – 9:30 p.m.

The Spur Bar & Grill

Open daily 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. Live entertainment includes:

Stein Eriksen Lodge

Glitretind:

Breakfast: 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Lunch (Skier’s Buffet, Mon-Sat): 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM

Dinner: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Sunday Brunch: 11:00 AM – 2:30 PM

Sushi Blue

Open daily 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Versante Hearth + Bar

Open nightly from 4 – 9 p.m. with off-menu specials throughout the festival.

Wasatch Brew Pub

Open daily 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Find a full list of Sundance restaurant availability from Park City Restaurant Association.

