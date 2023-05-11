Search
U.S. premiere of
U.S. premiere of "Lady Macbeth" by William Oldroyd, an official selection of the Spotlight program at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. © 2017 Sundance Institute | photo by Jonathan Hickerson.

Dates Announced For 2024 Sundance Film Festival

We now know the dates of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival! The Sundance Institute announced that the upcoming Sundance Film Festival will take place on January 18–28, 2024. This will be the 40th occurrence of the Festival. Unlike previous years, the event will take in person, but a selection of films will also be available online.

Future attendees, of course, can already start planning their 2024 Sundance Film Festival experience. Organizers suggest they begin by booking lodging by visiting lodging.sundance.org/lodging. However, as far as ticket pricing and screening and admission packages, we don’t have the details yet. That information will be shared closer to the Festival.

The programming will include feature films, short films, and episodic as well as innovative storytelling in New Frontier category. For filmmakers and creators, the 2024 Sundance Film Festival programming team will start accepting projects for submission starting today, May 11.

Upcoming deadlines for 2024 Sundance Film Festival submissions:

  • For Features, the early deadline to submit is August 11, the official deadline is September 4, and the late deadline is September 25.
  • For Shorts, the early deadline is July 31, the official deadline is August 18, and the late deadline is September 4. For Episodic, the early deadline is August 7, the official deadline is September 1, and the late deadline is September 18.
  • For New Frontier, the early deadline is August 4, the official deadline is August 21, and the late deadline is September 1. (Details on applications, including frequently asked questions, are available here.)

While we won’t know until much closer to the festival what programming themes and film trends might emerge, you can check out Salt Lake magazine’s coverage of last year’s Sundance Film Festival, including film reviews and festival guides and more, in our Arts & Entertainment section. (And you can read all about how locals really feel about the Festival here.)

Christie Porter is the managing editor of Salt Lake Magazine. She has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade, writing about everything under the sun, but she really loves writing about nerdy things and the weird stuff. She recently published her first comic book short this year.
