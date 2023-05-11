Dates Announced For 2024 Sundance Film Festival

We now know the dates of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival! The Sundance Institute announced that the upcoming Sundance Film Festival will take place on January 18–28, 2024. This will be the 40th occurrence of the Festival. Unlike previous years, the event will take in person, but a selection of films will also be available online.

Future attendees, of course, can already start planning their 2024 Sundance Film Festival experience. Organizers suggest they begin by booking lodging by visiting lodging.sundance.org/lodging. However, as far as ticket pricing and screening and admission packages, we don’t have the details yet. That information will be shared closer to the Festival.

The programming will include feature films, short films, and episodic as well as innovative storytelling in New Frontier category. For filmmakers and creators, the 2024 Sundance Film Festival programming team will start accepting projects for submission starting today, May 11.

Upcoming deadlines for 2024 Sundance Film Festival submissions:

For Features, the early deadline to submit is August 11, the official deadline is September 4, and the late deadline is September 25.

For Shorts, the early deadline is July 31, the official deadline is August 18, and the late deadline is September 4. For Episodic, the early deadline is August 7, the official deadline is September 1, and the late deadline is September 18.

For New Frontier, the early deadline is August 4, the official deadline is August 21, and the late deadline is September 1. (Details on applications, including frequently asked questions, are available here.)

