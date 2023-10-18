How Locals Can Enjoy The 2024 Sundance Film Festival

Tickets for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival are now on sale. This year marks the festival’s 40th year and, with it, some new ways for local Utah residents to experience the hallmark event.

There’s a little bit of something for every appetite, whether you’re a diehard indie film buff, or more of a casual movie fan who wants to stick to events in Salt Lake City…Because, let’s face it, not everyone wants to schlep up to Park City in the dead of winter to fight for a parking spot to catch a random premiere. However, some of us most certainly do, and they will also arrive early to every Beyond Film discussion or filmmaker Q&A they can squeeze into their schedule. (Those conversations are really cool, too. To get an idea, check out the Beyond Film line-up from last year’s festival.)

With the 2024 Sundance Film Festival still a few months away, the festival has not yet released programming details, but we have details on the tickets packages that are on sale right now.

2024 Sundance Film Festival ticket packages for locals

Salt Lake City Pass

Get priority access to all in-person screenings in Salt Lake City with just one pass for the entire Festival. Enjoy screenings of award-winning films, select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, short films and episodic programs with this pass.

Price: $550

Dates Valid: January 18–28

Salt Lake City Youth Pass

Take advantage of a special offer for attendees aged 18–25 (age verification required for purchase). This pass includes unlimited in-person screenings and priority access at Salt Lake City theaters for the entirety of the Festival. Enjoy screenings of award-winning films, select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, short films and episodic programs with this pass.

Price: $225

Dates Valid: January 18–28

Locals Ticket Package

Utah residents, this exclusively priced package is just for you. Enjoy early access to ticket selection and 10 screenings over the course of the Festival at a reduced price.

Price: $650

Dates Valid: January 18–28

More festival ticket packages are available on the festival’s website. Packages are on sale from now until January 5, 2024.

More about this year’s festival

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival runs January 18–28. Ticket packages can be purchased for the whole festival or just the first half (January 18–23) or second half (January 24–28) of the festival. Films will screen online January 25–28. Film premieres screen during the first half of the festival and screen only in-person. Awards screenings run January 27–28.

As we said, there is a lot we do not know yet about this year’s festival programming, which is slated to be revealed December 2023, but there are some big events and updates to keep an eye out for. Such as, the Sundance Film Festival Opening Night Gala: Celebrating 40 Years will take place on January 18, 2024. Tickets to this event will go on sale in November.

Find all our Sundance coverage from this year and year's past.