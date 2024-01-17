Things to do During the 2024 Sundance Film Festival

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival begins tomorrow (Jan. 18) and my email is enduring a daily barrage of PR releases announcing private screenings, afterparties, panels, chef tastings, opening night celebrations, pop-up lounges (pause for inhale), fireside chats, live performances, and celebrity appearances. All that is to say—there’s a hell of a lot to do up at Park City these next two weeks. So if you’re looking for an activity once you’ve finished up your film screenings, I thought I’d put my besieged inbox to good use. Here you’ll find a list of ways to go beyond the screen at this year’s Sundance festival.

Official Beyond Film Lineup

Sundance’s Beyond Film programming allows festival goers and cinephiles to interact with their favorite filmmakers. Presented by Audible, the Cinema Cafe hosts a series of informal chats featuring special guests like Steven Soderberg (Director, Presence), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Writer-Director and Actor, Rob Peace), Jesse Eisenberg (Writer-Director and Actor, A Real Pain), Sue Bird (Subject, Sue Bird) and more. “Our Beyond Film programming is a crucial and inspiring part of the Sundance Film Festival experience,” said Ania Trzebiatowska, Beyond Film Program Curator. It’s during these intimate conversations that audiences can discover themes across our Festival Program and hear from artists themselves about the vitality of independent storytelling, the interwovenness of art, science, and culture, and so much more.” These events take place at the Film Maker Lodge, are free to attend, and are seated on a first-come first-serve basis.

Most recently, the festival added a special screening of The Greatest Night in Pop which features 48 musical icons that came together to record legendary song “We Are the World.” This premiere is a ticketed event, and includes an extended conversation with director Bao Nguyen, Julia Nottingham and Lionel Richie.

Find the full Beyond Film schedule here.

Panels and Offical Partnered Events

Throughout the next two weeks, Sundance goers can attend panels and events presented by festival partners like Adobe, ACLU, Acura, The Redford Center and more. Highlights include ‘An Antidote to Despair: How Indepentent Film is Driving Climate Action’, ‘Mental Health in Film: Using Narrative Film to Impact Mental Health in Underserved Communities’ and ‘Pushing the Boundaries of Storytelling for a Future that Demands Impact.’ These events are produced by independent organizers, and are free to attend. Must present your Festival ID QR code at the door, which can be accessed by creating a free Sundanc account.

Find all partnered events here.

Parties, Pop-Ups and Lounges

Half the fun of attending Sundance in-person is rubbing shoulders with fellow film buffs and celebs at parties. Unsuprisingly, many of the festivals most sought-after celebration are invite-only, but there are a few experiences that are open to attend, or require a request to RSVP. The Audible Listening Lodge invites all attendees to relax on their roof-top lounge with a free beverage and light bites. Feel free to wander around and listen to some of their most launded projects inside listening gondolas. (Kimball Terrace, 675 Main Street). Also open to the public, Whiteclaw’s Shore Club will host live performances, immersive works, exclusive giveaways and comfortable lounge spaces. Don’t miss the special live performance by Grammy Award winning artist Brittany Howard on Jan. 19. (201 Heber Ave). Chase Saphire invites cardmembers to attend their various panels and music performances, or just stop by their Main St. location for complimentary bites and activations. Program highlits include a menu takeover from Chef Melissa King, (Jan. 19, 1 p.m. — 3 p.m.), and a panel for Exhibiting Forginess moderated by LA Times Film Writer Mark Olsen (Jan. 21, 11:15a.m. – 11:40a.m.). The ACURA lounge is also hosting a series of live DJs and performances that extend far into the evening, find their schedule here.

Eat Your Way Through Park City

There’s just something about sitting through a world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival that rouses your appetite. Of course, Park City has never been lacking in the dining department. Festival goers should expect an explosion of activity in the mountain town, and many restaurants fill up quickly with reservations. To make your dining experience that much easier, we’ve compiled a list of Park City hotspots serving up delectable meals all festival long.

Find all our Sundance coverage from this year and year's past.