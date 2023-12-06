2024 Sundance Film Festival Reveals This Year’s Film Lineup 

On Wednesday, the Sundance Film Festival revealed its lineup for the 2024 Festival year—including 82 films, eight episodic titles and a New Frontier interactive experience.

This year marks the 40th edition of the Festival.

Festival organizers and programmers say this year’s programming, the 40th edition of the festival, is special. “Sundance’s passion and power shine through its programming. Curation is Sundance’s secret sauce and we’re energized by the range of films, stories, and artists we’ve watched and selected from around the world,” said the Director of Sundance Film Festival, Eugene Hernandez. “Our programming team, led by Kim Yutani, has curated 11 days of exciting new voices and stories for the many audiences we serve whether they’re joining us in Utah or experiencing the Festival offerings from afar. Sundance 2024 will be a special year for discovery and community.”

“While we don’t set out to program the Festival with a defined theme in mind, it became apparent this year that our slate’s biggest strength is how it showcases the vitality of independent storytelling,” said Kim Yutani, Sundance Film Festival Director of Programming. “These titles are inventive and they beautifully represent the kind of groundbreaking work we’ve sought to amplify at Sundance throughout our history.”

The Festival kicks off at noon on January 18 with premieres in Park City. Adding to the festivities that evening, Sundance Institute will host the Opening Night Gala: Celebrating 40 Years. The fundraiser will benefit artists and support the Sundance Institute. At the Opening Night Gala, the proceedings will recognize Sundance alum filmmaker Christopher Nolan with the Sundance Institute Trailblazer Award, as well as Celine Song and Maite Alberdi with the Vanguard Award for Fiction and Vanguard Award for Nonfiction, respectively.

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival happens January 18–28, 2024, with in-person film screenings and events in Park City and Salt Lake City. Some films will be available to screen online nationwide from January 25–28, 2024.

What to watch for at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival

The Salt Lake Opening Night Film is Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, a documentary premiering on January 19 at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. The documentary shows never-before-seen home movies and personal archives, which reveal how Christopher Reeve went from an unknown actor to an iconic movie star as the ultimate screen superhero, and how he learned the true meaning of heroism as an activist after suffering a tragic accident that left him quadriplegic and dependent on a ventilator to breathe. (Director and Producer: Ian Bonhôte; Director and Screenwriter: Peter Ettedgui; Producers: Lizzie Gillett, Robert Ford)

A film screening in the U.S. Dramatic Competition category, Love Me, is the winner of the 2024 Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize, an annual award given to an artist with “the most outstanding depiction of science and technology in a feature film.” The film, starring Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun (who starred in the 2020 Sundance film Minari), is about “a buoy and a satellite” who meet online and fall in love long after humanity’s extinction. The award recognized the film’s directors and screenwriters, Sam Zuchero and Andy Zuchero.

The Zucheros are first-time feature film directors at the Sundance Film Festival, which make up 40% of the feature film directors accepted into this year’s festival.

Stewart, meanwhile, has starred in several Sundance films over the years, including another film at this year’s festival: Love Lies Bleeding, an entry in this year’s MIDNIGHT lineup, which features horror, thrillers, and genre-defying works. The film follows “reclusive gym manager Lou, who falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Las Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.” Actor Jena Malone (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire) appears in Love Lies Bleeding as well, along with Katy O’Brian (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Ed Harris, Dave Franco and Anna Baryshnikov (Manchester by the Sea).

Like Stewart, Malone has multiple projects at Sundance this year. Little Death (a world premiere in the Festival’s innovation-focused NEXT category) is the work of another first-time Sundance feature film director, Jack Begert. Dani Goffstein is the screenwriter and the film is produced by Darren Aronofsky (whose directorial debut, Pi, premiered at the 1998 Sundance Film Festival). Little Death is about “A middle-aged filmmaker on the verge of a breakthrough. Two kids in search of a lost backpack. A small dog a long way from home.” David Schwimmer, Gaby Hoffmann, Dominic Fike, Talia Ryder (who made her feature film debut in the 2020 Sundance film, Never Rarely Sometimes Always) and Sante Bentivoglio round out the cast.

Those with multiple projects at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival also include Jesse Eisenberg with A Real Pain (director/actor) and Sasquatch Sunset (producer/actor); Filipina actor Dolly De Leon with Ghostlight and Between the Temples; Dungeons & Dragons actor Justice Smith with The American Society of Magical Negroes and I Saw the TV Glow; The Worst Person in the World actor Renate Reinsve with Handling the Undead and A Different Man; Emma Stone and Dave McCary produced A Real Pain and I Saw the TV Glow; and director Richard Linklater with God Save Texas and Hit Man.

Festival darling Aubrey Plaza returns to Sundance with the premiere of My Old Ass, written and directed by Megan Park and produced by Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley. The description of the film reads, “The summer before college, bright-yet-irreverent Elliott comes face-to-face with her older self during a mushroom trip. The encounter spurs a funny and heartfelt journey of self-discovery and first love as Elliott prepares to leave her childhood home.” A number of Plaza’s castmates from Mike White’s The White Lotus also have projects at the Festival this year: Murray Bartlett (Ponyboi), Will Sharpe (A Real Pain), Meghann Fahy (Your Monster), Fred Hechinger (Thelma) and Brittany O’Grady (It’s What’s Inside).

The full slate of 2024 Sundance films includes 82 feature-length films, representing 24 countries. Eleven of the feature films and projects announced today were supported by Sundance Institute in development through direct granting or residency labs. World premieres make up 85 (94%) of the Festival’s 90 feature films and episodic programs.

Tickets and film screenings

Films will be screened in SLC at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway and Salt Lake Film Society’s Broadway Centre Cinemas.

In-person ticket packages and passes and online ticket packages and passes are currently on sale, and single film tickets go on sale January 11 at 10 a.m. Visit sundance.org for tickets and more information about how to participate in the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Find all our Sundance coverage from this year and year's past.