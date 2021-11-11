25 Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Utah

Plenty of us have romantic, Norman Rockwell-esque visions of cooking the perfect Thanksgiving feast for a big family gathering. But for many home cooks, the reality is much different—the turkey is dry, the rolls are burnt and someone forgot to bring the Jell-O salad your ancestors have been making since 1847. If you’re looking to leave it to the pros and take the guesswork out of the holiday this year, many of Utah’s best chefs are serving both Turkey Day classics and nontraditional twists for both dine-in and takeout. Here are 25 Utah restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner this Nov. 25.

Salt Lake City and The Wasatch Front

Arlo’s carry-out Thanksgiving dinners feed four to six people for $200. The menu includes sides like chicory salad, Brussels sprouts, turkey gravy and apple pie. Turkey not included. Food comes cold with reheating instructions. Read the full menu and place your order here.

274 Center St., SLC

385-266-8845

Bambara will be open from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. on Thanksgiving day serving their regular menu along with Turkey Day favorites. Visit their site to make reservations.

202 S. Main St. (Inside Hotel Monaco), SLC

801-363-5454

Continuing their take-home Thanksgiving dinner tradition, SLC Eatery is serving up delicious options for your own home enjoyment. Select a traditional package serving up to four people for $150. They also offer individual meals like the prime rib dinner, the salmon dinner, and the turkey dinner. Add on appetizers like smoked french onion dip with nori potato chips to be the most popular person at the family table. View the entire menu here.

1017 S. Main St., SLC

801-355-7952

Franck’s is offering their annual Thanksgiving dinner with an impressive pre-set four course menu starting at $60 per person. Menu highlights include four-day brined young turkey steak, brown butter pomme puree and pecan apple butter pie. Read the full menu and make reservations here.

6263 S. Holladay Blvd., SLC

801-274-6264

Hub & Spoke is serving a Thanksgiving brunch buffet from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the 25th. Their menu includes Hub and Spoke favorites as well as traditional Turkey Day items. Prices start at $34.99 for adults and $17.49 for kids. Menu highlights include chicken and waffle, turkey hash, butternut squash bisque and classic Thanksgiving sides like homemade stuffing. Click here for the full menu.

1291 S. 1100 East, SLC

801-487-0698

Fleming’s is serving Thanksgiving dinner all day with a three course menu. Highlights include prime bone-in ribeye, lobster bisque and cinnamon-orange infused cranberry sauce. Prices start at $49.99; click here for the full menu.

20 400 West, SLC

801-355-3704

Harmons has done the work for you to make a delicious Thanksgiving meal at your home. Their ready-to-roast dinner serves six to eight people and costs $175. Items include 12 pound seasoned turkey, 2 quartz of fresh herb stuffing, ½ pint of fresh-made cranberry sauce, 1 quart of fresh-roasted caramelized yams, and a 9-inch Harmons pie of your choice. Visit their site for more information.

Multiple Locations

This year, Vessel is once again offering delicious, fully prepared Thanksgiving meals. Select either a regular or large bundle which includes mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, baked mac and cheese and more. Individual sides are also available. Turkey is not included. For more information on ordering, click here.

905 E. 900 South, SLC

801-810-1950

Cuisine Unlimited is offering two packages to fit your feasting needs. The “just the sides package” costs $190 and includes 10-12 servings. Menu items include herbed mashed potatoes, roasted root vegetables and chutney. Their all inclusive package is priced at $410 and includes a charcuterie board, turkey, various sides and dessert. All items are also available a la carte. View the full menu here.

4641 S. Cherry St., SLC

801-268-2332

Provisions is serving a three course meals on Nov. 28. The menu includes Thanksgiving classics along with deliciously prepared seafood and vegetables. Prices start at $60 for adults. Call for more details.

3364 S. 2300 East, SLC

801-410-4046

Pago is offering two Thanksgiving meal kits this year. The omnivore package feeds up to four and includes honey and sage roasted turkey breast, roasted baby carrots, sourdough stuffing and apple crisp. The vegetarian package serves two and includes stuffed acorn squash, whipped potatoes with mushroom gravy and salad. Visit their site for more information on ordering and pick-up.

341 S. Main St., SLC

801-441-2955

Hearth is offering their turkey feast to-go again this year with menu items including slow cooked oven roasted turkey, whipped Yukon potatoes, cranberry chutney and roasted sweet potatoes. Each feast serves up to six with options to purchase multiple packages.You can also add on your choice of dessert.

Make reservations and view the whole menu here.

195 25th St., Ogden

801-399-0088

La Caille is serving a gourmet Thanksgiving dinner starting at $130 for adults. The three course meal includes roasted butternut squash soup, rose apple salad and your choice of entree. Side dishes include bacon brussel sprouts, root vegetable sausage stuffing, herb gravy and rosemary aus jus. Call for reservations and view their whole menu here.

9565 Wasatch Blvd., Sandy

801-942-1751

Pre-order a fully-cooked traditional Thanksgiving feast from Archibald’s by Nov.20 for menu items like slow-roasted turkey, sweet potato casserole, apple sage stuffing and Archibald’s famous pumpkin pie cake. The dinner serves up to eight and costs $180. For pick-up times and the full menu, click here.

1100 W. 7800 South, West Jordan

801-938-1999

Brio’s Thanksgiving feast is available for pick-up and delivery. Priced at $78.99, the small package serves three. For bigger gatherings, the large option feeds six and costs $148. Menu items include classic turkey, broccolini, stuffing and pumpkin spiced bread pudding. To-go feast can either be prepared cold and ready to heat or hot and ready for enjoyment. Download the menu PDF and place your order here.

80 Regent St., SLC

801-359-4401

Tuscany is serving a three course meal from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. Menu highlights include glazed Duroc ham, garlic whipped potato and eggplant pomodoro. Prices start at $68 for adults. Call to make reservations.

2832 E. 6200 South, SLC

801-277-9919

Aerie’s Thanksgiving day buffet is available from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and offers delectable items like parmesan and garlic crusted halibut, chili-braised pork and, of course, tender turkey dinners. Click here to view the full menu and make reservations.

9320 Cliff Lodge Dr., Snowbird

801-933-2222

Log Haven is serving a four course plated luncheon from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Thanksgiving day starting at $75 for adults. Menu items include herb brined turkey served with buttermilk mashed potatoes and fresh cranberry sauce. Read the full menu here.

6451 Mill Creek Canyon, SLC

801-272-8255

Park City

Serving an elevated twist on Thanksgiving Day favorites, Powder is offering a buffet from 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $125 for adults, Buffet items include a full-service carving station, roasted vegetables, maple glazed Brussels sprouts and pumpkin cheesecake. Call for dine-in options and view the whole menu here.

2100 Frostwood Dr., Park City

435-647-5500

Hearth and Hill is offering take-home Turkey dinners that serve eight for $295. Packages include a 12 pound organic turkey, mashed potatoes, glazed yams and Brussels sprouts with bacon & cranberry, with options to add truffle mac & cheese, refuel salad and cheddar biscuits. Curbside pick-up available 11a.m.-3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Call to reserve order at 435-200-8840 and view the entire menu here.

1153 Center Dr., Park City

435-200-8840

Offering several carry-out items, Riverhorse’s menu items include sage stuffing, candied yams, wild game meatballs and butternut squash soup. Items are available à la carte and serve up to four guests. Some menu items come with reheating instructions for pick up. Learn more here.

540 Main St., Park City

435-649-3536

Butcher’s is serving Thanksgiving Dinner from 2 p.m -10 p.m. starting at $55 for adults. Their menu includes turkey, garlic green beans and candied yams as well as regular menu items. You can also book an exclusive experience in their private Aspenglobes. Tickets start at $125 and include a two course menu. For more information and to book a reservation, click here.

751 Lower Main St., Park City

435-647-0040

Luna’s is offering a variety of Thanksgiving platters and sides for pickup only on Wednesday, Nov.24 from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. All items come with reheating instructions. Menu highlights include old-fashioned gravy, chef curated cheese and charcuterie platter, sage and apple stuffing, and boursin roasted garlic mashed potatoes. Click here for the full menu and ordering details.

1400 Snow Creek Dr., Park City

435-731-8383

Grub Steakhouse is serving a Thanksgiving meal starting at $40.75 for adults. Menu highlights include roasted turkey, creamy mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie. Take-out also available. Visit their site for more details.

2093 Sidewinder Dr., Park City

435-649-8060

