3 Ways to Serve Caprese

Whether picked from your garden or a farmers market bin, Utah’s vine-ripened tomatoes are now at their peak. And while there are countless ways to celebrate them this season, for us, caprese tops the list. These easy-to-make variations of this classic salad will let you serve and savor it your way.

WHAT YOU NEED Sliced hothouse tomatoes

Basil leaves

Olive oil

Burrata HOW TO PREPARE Slice tomatoes and arrange on a plate. Carefully cut burrata into slices or wedges, being sure to get shell and filling, and place on plate. Garnish with fresh, washed basil and drizzle with olive oil.

WHAT YOU NEED Grape tomatoes

Bocconcini

Olives

Arugula

Balsamic vinegar

Olive oil HOW TO PREPARE Place equal amounts of grape tomatoes, pitted kalamata olives and bocconcini in a bowl. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and olive oil, and toss gently.

WHAT YOU NEED Half yellow tomato

Goat cheese

Prepared pesto HOW TO PREPARE Cut tomato in half. Cut a tiny slice from the bottom so tomato sits securely on a plate. Using a small oiled ice cream disher, scoop goat cheese onto tomato. Crisscross with pesto drizzle.

Discover more of what to eat and drink in Utah. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.