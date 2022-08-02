3 Ways to Serve Caprese

Whether picked from your garden or a farmers market bin, Utah’s vine-ripened tomatoes are now at their peak. And while there are countless ways to celebrate them this season, for us, caprese tops the list. These easy-to-make variations of this classic salad will let you serve and savor it your way.
WHAT YOU NEED
Sliced hothouse tomatoes
Basil leaves
Olive oil
Burrata
HOW TO PREPARE
Slice tomatoes and arrange on a plate. Carefully cut burrata into slices or wedges, being sure to get shell and filling, and place on plate. Garnish with fresh, washed basil and drizzle with olive oil.
WHAT YOU NEED
Grape tomatoes
Bocconcini
Olives
Arugula
Balsamic vinegar
Olive oil
HOW TO PREPARE
Place equal amounts of grape tomatoes, pitted kalamata olives and bocconcini in a bowl. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and olive oil, and toss gently.
WHAT YOU NEED
Half yellow tomato
Goat cheese
Prepared pesto
HOW TO PREPARE
Cut tomato in half. Cut a tiny slice from the bottom so tomato sits securely on a plate. Using a small oiled ice cream disher, scoop goat cheese onto tomato. Crisscross with pesto drizzle.
