Caprese
3 Ways to Serve Caprese

Whether picked from your garden or a farmers market bin, Utah’s vine-ripened tomatoes are now at their peak. And while there are countless ways to celebrate them this season, for us, caprese tops the list. These easy-to-make variations of this classic salad will let you serve and savor it your way. 

Caprese with hothouse tomatoes, basil leaves, olive oil and burrata

WHAT YOU NEED

Sliced hothouse tomatoes
Basil leaves
Olive oil
Burrata

HOW TO PREPARE

Slice tomatoes and arrange on a plate. Carefully cut burrata into slices or wedges, being sure to get shell and filling, and place on plate. Garnish with fresh, washed basil and drizzle with olive oil. 

Caprese with grape tomatoes, bocconcini, olives, arugula, balsamic vinegar, olive oil

WHAT YOU NEED

Grape tomatoes
Bocconcini
Olives
Arugula  
Balsamic vinegar
Olive oil

HOW TO PREPARE

Place equal amounts of grape tomatoes, pitted kalamata olives and bocconcini in a bowl. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and olive oil, and toss gently.

Caprese with half yellow tomato, goat cheese and prepared pesto

WHAT YOU NEED

Half yellow tomato 
Goat cheese
Prepared pesto

HOW TO PREPARE

Cut tomato in half. Cut a tiny slice from the bottom so tomato sits securely on a plate. Using a small oiled ice cream disher, scoop goat cheese onto tomato. Crisscross with pesto drizzle.

