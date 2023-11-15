Search
Salt Lake magazine
HomeEat & Drink
Chowder Recipe

Beat Daylight Savings Blues with 350 Main’s Chowder Recipe

Mary Brown Malouf
Mary Brown Malouf

In the early months of Utah’s winter season, the darkening days can become wearing. Luckily, Chef Matthew Safranek of Park City restaurant 350 Main is sharing a trout chowder recipe that’s proven to boost moods and warm the soul.

Chef Matthew is sharing a recipe from his East Coast roots, perfect for the current weather and eating while you binge-watch whatever it is that’s getting you through these potentially dull times.

Chowder Recipe
Chef Matthew Safranek and Mary Brown Malouf

“This recipe is about as pared down as I can get it without  some of the measurements being wonky, but it’s chowdah so why are you making a small batch anyway?  We serve it with house made furikake crackers and lots of scallions.  Chives would be welcome, as would oyster crackers or plain old saltines.  This was just going to be a winter soup, but I think its going to stay on the menu year round as an homage to my background as a developing chef (even though I am still developing).”

Smoked Trout Chowder Recipe

Broth

  • 1/2 lb. bonito
  • 1 8”x8” sheets kombu
  • 25 smoked trout skins
  • 1.5 gallons water

Roux

  • 3/4 cups lard
  • 3/4 cups duck fat
  • 3 1/3 cups flour

Guts

  • 1/4 cup lard
  • 1/4 cup duck fat
  • 1 bunch thyme, chopped
  • 3 Tbsp. chopped garlic
  • 1 Tbsp. cup ground white pepper
  • 5 large white onions, diced small
  • 1 lb. diced celery
  • 1 lb. diced daikon
  • 1 cups miso paste
  • 25 smoked trout, ground lightly
  • 3 quarts half and half

Method

Make a broth Dashi broth with the bonito flakes, kombu, trout skins, and water.

Make a roux with the 1st quantities of lard and duck fat, and the flour.

Heat up the second quantities of lard and duck fat and cook the guts until soft and translucent.

Bring the dashi and half and half to a boil with the roux while running an immersion blender.  Alternatively, slowly add the dashi 1 quart at a time while whisking furiously.

Whisk in the guts, miso, and ground trout.  bring to 185 degrees for 30 seconds.

If you’re in need of a quick soup fix, we’ve got a list of our favorite alternatives to the standard chicken noodle soup you can find in Salt Lake City. 

See more stories like this and all of our food and drink coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah. 

Mary Brown Malouf
Mary Brown Maloufhttps://www.saltlakemagazine.com/
Mary Brown Malouf is the late Executive Editor of Salt Lake magazine and Utah's expert on local food and dining. She still does not, however, know how to make a decent cup of coffee.
Previous article
Organized Labor in Utah Means Business

Similar Articles

PBS Food and Travel Show Moveable Feast Stops in Salt Lake and Park City

Eat & Drink Jeremy Pugh -
The PBS travel food show, Moveable Feast came to Utah to film two of its 10th-season episodes and to set up its iconic “Feasts”...

A Gin-Brined Turkey to Make Your Holidays Merry

Eat & Drink Lydia Martinez -
I once met someone at a party who said, “I come from a gin family.” It sounded so novel—or at least something that would...

Most Popular

Follow us on Instagram @slmag

© 2022 Copyright JES Publishing | Website by Webaholics
MORE STORIES
Utah Unions
City Life

Organized Labor in Utah Means Business

Christie Porter - 0