Gather your sunscreen, wide-brimmed hats, and reusable bags—it’s market time. Farmer’s markets have become a must-do for many summer shoppers, but as the sun reminds us to get outside, think about scheduling in a few market stops you might not have heard much about.

Join Tree Utah this Saturday for a day of art and community at the Wild Earth Market. Utah-based painters, printmakers, and more will be donating 10% of their proceeds towards the environmental group, which has planted hundreds of thousands of trees in Utah public spaces. See some new art, learn about a great cause, and, while you’re there, sign up to volunteer with Tree Utah to assist in new plantings around the state.

Open June 12

623 State St., SLC

After dropping by your go-to coffee shop this weekend, consider a pilgrimage up to Park City for the Park Silly Market. Park Silly has everything you want from an outdoor market—great music, tasty food and plenty of skilled artisans. For those of us that usually only make it up to Main Street when the concrete is crusted with ice, the summertime mountain views will be worth the drive alone.

Open weekends through September

780 Main St., Park City

Mark your calendars on the second Sunday, grab a few friends,and drop by the Urban Flea Market at the Gateway. Here you can browse through mercurial stands supplied with vintage goods and antiques, and many sellers can teach you the history behind your purchase. Things move a little slower in the city on the Sabbath, and it’s an excellent time to get downtown, explore and meet some new people.

Open once a month through October

12 W. Rio Grande, SLC

Buyers and sellers – come one, come all! Buyers: This place has a little bit of everything, and you never know what randomness you’re about to run into—looking for a new box of pink tiles to repair your 1950s bathroom, or perhaps a Def Leppard Hysteria tour tee? You might find it here among the conglomerate of mish-mashed unexpected goodies. Sellers: Interested in getting rid of the junk that’s been in your basement for the last 15 years that you keep telling yourself one day you’ll use? Grab it—actually, grab the weirdest things you can find around your house if you plan on selling. Seriously, the stranger it is, the more it is likely to sell. Insider tip: although the swap meet is open both Saturday and Sunday, Sunday is the day you don’t want to miss if you’re going to sell. Don’t take my word for it; the selling fee says it all: $5 on Saturday and on Sunday the price ranges from $20-35 depending on how much space you need.

Open weekends

5368 S. 1050 West, Riverdale

After you leave the Motor-Vu Swap Meet, make your drive up north worth the trip and head to Ogden for the Bizarre Market. The setting couldn’t be better; housed in The Monarch, this place is filled with endless quirky finds guaranteed to pull your face into non-stop smiles. Meet makers, artisans, up cyclers, non-profits, and grab a bite to eat at the various food trucks.

Open Sundays from 11-4

455 E. 25th St., Ogden