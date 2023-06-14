A Complete Guide for Fathers Day Weekend

Let’s face it, planning for Father’s Day can be hard, and you may feel stuck doing the same thing year after year, but there’s no need to fear!! Your guide to a refreshing Father’s Day Weekend is here!

For all things winning & dining check out these recommendations:

Photo Courtesy of LEO STEEN WINEMAKER’S DINNER

Emigration Cafe

Fathers Day Brunch Buffet, Sunday, June 18th, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Price: $48 for adults, $20 for kids 11 & under, $10 for kids 5 and under; 1 per person + tax + gratuity. Book your reservation here. Check out the Father’s Day menu here.

Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club

Treat your dad to a champagne brunch at Flanker Kitchen where mimosas and blood marys are $5. While you’re there, book a virtual golf suite for you and your old man, or test your bond with a karoake session. Reservations can be made here.

Leo Steen Winemakers Dinner

Presented by Winemaker and Owner Leo Hansen. Hosted by Pago On Main, Sunday, July 9th, 2023. 6 p.m., Wine $45 – Food $55+, Purchase tickets and view the menu here.

PARK CITY RESTAURANTS SERVE UP BRUNCH, DINNER & LIVE MUSIC THIS FATHER’S DAY:

It’s Dad’s choice this Father’s Day for a variety of brunch, dinner, spirits, and live music offerings from participating Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) member restaurants. Celebrate Dad with the following:

Alpine Distilling

Sip a 4-year-old vintage, limited release of Alpine Distilling’s Barrel Proof Single Malt Whiskey. This toffee-heavy, very smooth and sweet whiskey with delicate spice notes is of barley grown, malted, mashed, distilled, aged & bottled 100% in Utah.

Grub Steak

Treat Dad to dinner on Father’s Day with a choice of soup or salad, side, Certified Angus New York steak with creamy green peppercorn sauce, and choice of decadent dessert ($58.75).

Park Silly Sunday Market

Celebrate Dad at the funky, eco-friendly Park Silly Sunday Market from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Enjoy a full music lineup, local artists, vendors, and farmer’s market.

Silver Star Café

Reservations are available on Resy for a Father’s Day brunch from 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. or dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Spur Bar & Grill

Take Dad out for a night on the town with live music from 7 – 10 p.m. in the upstairs bar.

Tupelo

Nothing says Father’s Day like beef, BBQ, and live music. Reservations for dinner beginning at 5 p.m. are available on Resy.

For more information about Father’s Day specials and a full list of PCARA member restaurants, visit www.parkcityrestaurants.com.

Photo Courtesy of Emigration Cafe

Looking for something different? Try one of these Father’s Day activities!

Massage at The St. Regis Spa

Solve Father’s Day Gift Dilemmas with a Performance Massage at The St. Regis Spa in Park City! The strong, intense and intuitive 50-minute Massage is designed to deliver invigorating results with ingredients including arnica, mandarin, camphor and cypress. To book an appointment at the St. Regis Spa and access a full list of treatments, click here

TopGolf

Golfing is a Father’s Day favorite that offers a casual family friendly experience. TopGolf is currently offering a Father’s Day promotion, through June 18th spend $50 on a gift card and receive a $15 gameplay bonus!

Axe Throwing

For the unconventional dad, spice up the day with a Rage Room or Axe throwing! Prices vary by location.

Climbing

If your dad is the adventurous type like mine, have fun bonding over indoor climbing lessons! Prices vary.

Strawberry Days

This year’s Strawberry Days festival runs from the 15th all the way through Father’s Day. Visit with your old man for car shows, carnivals, rodeaos, concerts and more.

Utah Blues Festival

Running from June 16 – 17, the Blues festival is perfect for any music-loving dads out there. Guests can enjoy arists like Dylan Triplett, Altered Five Blues Band, Thornetta Davis and more. Find tickets here.

SLUG Mag Brewstillery

Calling all beer lovers! SLUG’s annual Brewstillery is on the 17th featuring a myriad of local brews alongside local vendors and musicians. Find tickets.

Big Cottonwood Brew Fest

Enjoy a day fresh mountain air at Solitude alongside brews from Roosters Brewing, Wasatch, Uinta, Bohemian and more. Find more information on tickets and parking here.

Hogle Zoo

For Father’s Day this year, Hogle Zoo is offering special promotion for fathers and father figures to get in for free, alongside purchased full-priced adult or child ticket.

Father’s Day BBQ at Snowbird

Head up to Snowbird with your father for summer skiing, or just enjoy a BBQ on the Plaza deck and maybe even race on the Alpine slide. June 17 – 18, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

