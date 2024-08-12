A New Hearth & Hill Restaurant is Coming to Sugar House

A new cafe and restaurant concept from Leave Room for Dessert Eateries is coming to the heart of Sugar House in early 2025. The brand new restaurant is the latest addition to the group’s award-winning roster, including Park City’s Hearth & Hill, and downtown Salt Lake’s Urban Hill whose Chef Nick Zocco was previously named a James Beard finalist for ‘Best Chef in the Mountain Region’ category.

Construction of the property is officially underway after a groundbreaking ceremony hosted by the LRFDE collective and development partners Lowe Property Group. The ceremony offered a sneak peek at the space which includes a 6,000-square-foot restaurant that will serve upscale casual lunch and dinner options, and Hill’s Kitchen; a 3,000-square-foot cafe with plenty of grab-and-go options, fresh pastries, pizza and more. While still in the early stages of the interior build-out, it’s not hard to picture the warm gatherings that will take place and the no-doubt delicious meals that will be savored. “Our mission is to inspire our associates, thrill our guests and enrich our community,” says Heath & Hill’s co-founder Brooks Kirchheimer. “We take that very seriously, and are really excited to be able to do that here in Sugar House.”

The forthcoming restaurant will join the ranks of Sugar House’s evolving dining community, but it hasn’t been an easy road. In October of 2022, the still-under-construction Sugar Alley was engulfed in flames and burned for days on end. Well-versed in putting out our proverbial restaurant-related fires, Kirchheimer remembers getting the late-night call with the heart-stopping news that the building was on fire. While the building burned, residents of the adjacent SugarMont complex were evacuated and some nearby businesses were forced to close for up to two weeks. The fire, of which the cause has been officially reported as “undetermined,” resulted in $59 million dollars in damage. “In the end, we’re just grateful for our fire team and the great work they do for the community, we can’t thank them enough.” The team of firefighters who worked tirelessly against the fire that night were in attendance during the groundbreaking ceremony and received a warm round of applause and gratitude from the entire Hearth & Hill team.

Sugar House residents might start enjoying Hearth & Hill’s telltale hospitality as early as next year. Until then, the neighborhood’s construction woes will continue as projects have been slated to continue well into the winter and through 2025. At least there will be some delectable meals waiting at the end of the long, orange cone-littered tunnel.

