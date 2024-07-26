A Night of Epic Flavors: Hotel Monaco and Epic Brewing’s Beer Pairing Dinner

Last month, the elegant Hotel Monaco in Salt Lake City teamed up with local craft beer legends Epic Brewing to host a unique culinary event that left attendees raving. The first beer pairing dinner showcased an exquisite menu crafted by the skilled hands of Chef Max Goodrich, a master of his craft, to complement a selection of Epic Brewing’s finest beers, with Ryan Kluh, from Epic, speaking about the beers throughout the evening. This event highlighted the creativity and collaboration between culinary and brewing arts, offering a one-of-a-kind experience for all who participated.

Next, the House Beer Focaccia served with Beer Mustard and Drunken Goat Cheese arrived, paired ingeniously with Brainless Belgian. The beer’s fruity, funky, and slightly spicy notes elevated the rich flavors of the focaccia and the creamy, slightly tangy Drunken Goat cheese, creating a harmonious blend in each bite.

The historic Hotel Monaco, with its opulent setting, provided a luxurious backdrop for the evening. Its sophisticated decor set the perfect tone for an evening of gourmet dishes and superbly matched beers. The rising popularity of beer-pairing dinners among food enthusiasts and epicureans is a testament to the culinary adventures that enhance the dining experience by carefully matching food flavors with the characteristics of the many types of beer.

Focaccia paired with Epic’s Brainless Belgian. Photo Greg Brinkman. Scotch Egg paired with Epic’s 852 State Stout. Photo by Greg Brinkman

The dinner kicked off with an Amuse Bouche paired with a refreshing Peach Cream Ale, setting a vibrant tone for the courses to follow. The ale’s subtle fruit notes perfectly complemented the light starter, prepping the palate for more robust flavors.

The third course featured a hearty Scotch Egg, enveloped in a wagyu and pork sausage that was to die for, then perfectly fried to a crisp coating nestled alongside a robust 825 State Stout. The stout’s deep, malty undertones were a bold match for the savory egg and peppery greens, enhancing its flavors with every sip. This may have been my favorite bite of the evening.

As the evening progressed, guests were treated to the house-made cavatelli, with lamb, black garlic, and Drunken Goat cheese, paired with the hoppy Citralush IPA. The IPA’s bright citrus and pine notes complemented the perfectly cooked pasta and rich flavors, providing a complex and satisfying balance.

Fish and Chips paired with Epic’s Los Locos Mexican Lager. Photo by Greg Brinkiman

The Fish and Chips followed, served with Los Locos Mexican Lager. The lager’s clean, crisp taste was the perfect counterpoint to the dish’s fried elements, enhancing the flavors without overpowering them. I was maybe entirely too excited about this dish, as I am a sucker for some good fish and chips, but this left me a little wanting for some malt vinegar.

The dessert was an indulgent take on a Banoffee Pie, with layers of banana, dulce de leche, and graham cracker, creating a sweet symphony beautifully matched with Double Skull Doppelbock. The beer’s caramel notes mirrored the dessert’s richness, rounding out the meal on a decadent note.

Banoffee Pie paired with Epic’s Double Skull Doppelbock Milk Shake paired with Epic’s Big Bad Baptist

The final flourish was a Milk Shake paired with Big Bad Baptist, a rich, complex stout that turned the dessert into a creamy dream, concluding the evening on a high note.

Epic Brewing, known for its commitment to bold flavors and innovative brewing techniques, showcased beers that were not just drinks for the evening but key components of each culinary creation. The chosen beers were used in creating each course, demonstrating the versatility and depth of craft beers.The beer pairing dinner at Hotel Monaco was more than just a meal; it was a gastronomic event celebrating the best local flavors, craftsmanship, and the communal joy of sharing good food and drink. For those inspired by unique dining experiences, keep an eye on Hotel Monaco’s socials. Their next iteration of this event will be on August 23rd in partnership with Uinta Brewing. Whether you are a foodie, a beer enthusiast, or both, their future collaborations promise to be occasions not to be missed. Cheers to many more nights of epic flavors!

