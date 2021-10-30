Search
The Afterlife Answering Machine

Local tall guy and radio legend Bad Brad Wheeler set up a heavenly dedication line on KUAA, a local SLC station, for the late-great Mary Brown Malouf our legendary editor and all-around real Dame. Bad Brad broadcast the unsurprisingly heartfelt results the night before of a big ol’ party for Mary on Saturday, Oct 30, 2021. We’ve compiled them all here (probably violating FCC rules) for those who couldn’t listen to the live show. They’re out of order from the show a bit but as Mary would say, “who cares?” Xoxomm. (Plus bonus tracks.)

