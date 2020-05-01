Okay, everyone saw Jane Fonda on the Oscars, right?

Stunning, as always. But on that night, twice as stunning. Not only was she her usually preternaturally youthful-looking self, she debuted a new, realistic hairstyle, exchanging her blonde bob for pure natural silver.

And she looked even better. Gray—let’s call it silver, though some call it “grombre”—is the latest trend in hair color. No matter what your age, the non-hue is a headturner. Some women are letting it happen naturally, others pay a lot of bucks to buy their future color.

Jenn Shorter (pictured left) started graying in her ‘30s. “I dyed it forever— natural dark brown and all kinds of colors when I was young. I wasn’t ready to go gray but I had to retouch every two weeks. I made the choice, then I took it lighter progressively. Then I also decided to cut it o , so I’d be done.” Shorter loves the gray—in a way it recalls the rebelliousness of her younger years. “It smashes that idea that women have to be young. I can be vibrant anyway, whatever my hair color.”

Mayah Raweitsch was only 30 when she committed to silver. A natural blonde, she’d shifted from gold to ash to “pink, purple, red…all the trendy hues.” When she went natural again, her hair was ash blonde. “I was so programmed to believe that having pale, white or grey hair was a synonym of “looking old” that I never questioned what the hell I was doing,” she says now. “Finally, at the beginning of 2019 I told myself “You’re 30 years old, why on earth are you worried about what other people think?”

Yep, it took me that long to nally break free from the mold that society puts us women in. I let my hair do what it wants—which has been such a lovely journey because I’ve never gotten so many compliments/comments from people! Every now and then I still get some people asking “why white?” Now I always answer with a big smile and say “because that’s my hair”.