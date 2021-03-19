Align is a local boutique fitness studio located in Salt Lake City. At Align Fitness Studio, our goal is building and maintaining healthy connections with individuals that have the desire to be the best they can be. We offer barre, pilates, dance cardio, yoga, TRX and more. Align is more than just a fitness studio. We are a community and a place to find balance for your body, mind and spirit.

Photo courtesy Align Fitness Studio

The clients that make up the Align community will keep you coming back time after time. We want you to be surrounded by people who make you feel welcome and bring energy into the studio. Align has created a circle of friends who thrive on the connections and relationships with others. What’s better than exercising with your friends? The aspect of support is key to our community and we consider our time together our method of daily alignment.

Our talented team of instructors will support you in all of your health and fitness goals, whatever they may be. We go above and beyond just teaching a one hour fitness class. Each instructor understands that the hour you spend with them is your time to align and they will ensure you make the most of every minute! We continue to educate our team to bring you the latest and greatest fitness classes that will keep you engaged and, of course, sweaty! Our instructors are also very involved in the Align community and enjoy seeing our clients smiling faces each day. Each instructor is creative, educated and passionate..you will have a tough time picking your favorite!

“Top notch instructors and workouts! The classes will challenge you, and the instructors will always encourage you. Align also emphasizes community, inclusion and wellness which makes for such a supportive environment” Align Fitness Client

Photo courtesy Align Fitness Studio

From 6 a.m. Total Body Conditioning to Sunday afternoon Yoga Sculpt, our classes can fit into any schedule and enhance any lifestyle! Our classes are designed specifically for the individual. We are able to modify or advance each movement and exercise to fit your personal needs. In addition to our in-person classes, we also offer our entire schedule virtually. Every class is live-streamed via Zoom, providing top-tier at home fitness classes to our community. It’s a great way to get that “group-fitness” feel if you aren’t able to get to the studio.

What does it mean to be aligned? An aligned person sustains a practice of physical effort combined with patience to create balance in their lives. Being aligned signifies an intention of grace and thankfulness for themselves and for others in need. Align will not only be your favorite studio, we will be your escape, your passion, your family and most importantly, your place to Align. We hope to see you at the barre soon!

alignslc.com

450 E. 900 South

801-869-2752

IG: @align.slc