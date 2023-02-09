How to Have an All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake

Salt Lake City is about to become inundated with over 100,000 basketball buffs as the NBA All-Star game takes over downtown’s Vivint Arena February 16-19th. Fans can enjoy several ticketed and free events like dunk contests, celebrity match-ups, and practice games. Throughout the city, visitors and locals alike can also experience a series of immersive artists experiences, including surprise pop-up performances on TRAX all weekend long. So whether you’re a die-hard baller, or just looking for something fun to do during the weekend, there’s a lot going on in our salty city.

Official NBA Events

NBA Crossover

Salt Palace Convention Center

Feb. 17-19, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Throughout All-Stars weekend, the Salt Palace Convention Center will be turned into a basketball haven for fans seeking custom experiences, merchandise, guest player appearances, memorabilia and more. Tickets available on NBAEvents.com.

Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (Televised on ESPN)

Jon M. Huntsman Center

Feb. 17, 5 p.m – 7 p.m.

The annual celebrity all-star game returns with team captains Ryan Smith, the Utah Jazz team governor and three-time NBA Champion, and Jazz minority owner Dwayne Wade. The star-studded roster is filled to the brim with names like 21 Savage, Janelle Monáe, Everett Osborn, Calvin Johnson and more. Find the whole lineup here.

NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T (Televised on NBA TV)

Jon M. Huntsman Center

Feb. 18, 11 a.m.

Get a first-hand look at the All-Star players and coaches and they practice for Sunday’s showcase.

NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T (Televised on TNT, ESPN2 and NBA TV)

Jon M. Huntsman Center

Feb. 18, 2 p.m.

Grambling State University and Southern University men’s basketball teams go head-to-head in this year’s NBA HBCU Classic game hosted by the NBA and NBPA. Find tickets here.

NBA G League Next Up Game

Jon M. Huntsman Center

Feb. 19, 1 p.m.

Twenty four of the NBA G League’s top young players will be playing in the Next Up Game at the Huntsman Center. Tickets are available to the public and can be found here.

NBA Rising Stars (Televised on ESPN)

Vivint Arena

Feb. 17, 7 p.m.

Fans can watch the league’s first and second-year players compete in the Rising Stars game. The tournament-style event features three games and four teams.

Entertainment and Activities

NBA Ice Buckets

Trolley Square

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 9-19, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Put your skills to the test at a free pop-up court in Trolley Square. After registering through the NBA Events App, fans take as many shots as possible in 30 seconds for a chance to win NBA prices, tickets and merchandise.

Cactus Jack Concert Series

The Depot

Feb. 17 & 18, 8 p.m

In partnership with Utah Jazz, hip hop artist Travis Scott has put together a group of top artists to perform at an intimate concert at The Depot. Headliners include Don Toliver, Sheck Wes and Chase B. Tickets can be purchased here.

GRIT Rail Jam GRIT Rail Jam

Olympic Legacy Plaza, The Gateway

Feb. 17, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., Feb 18, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

This free daytime snowboarding competition showcases amateur riders, professional athletes and boarding enthusiasts. Medals and money will be given to winners, and Travis Scott will be cheering on the competitors on Saturday.

The Shop Salt Lake City

The Gateway

Feb 16 – 18, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Feb 19, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Gateway is hosting a unique pop-up retail experience with activations from MRKT, StockX, The Webster Miami, CounterPoint and more. Local and national merchandisers will be on display offering unique fan swag. See all brands on display here.

CENTRAL, A Celebration of Local

The Gallivan Center

Feb. 17 – 19, 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Gallivan Plaza visitors can prepare to be immersed in art, music and food during All-Star weekend. The creative team at Bandah have curated 25 musicians giving performances above museum-like shipping containers located throughout the plaza. Other wow-moments include an generative A.I. film retelling Salt Lake stories, and several life-size sculptures.

Surprises and Delights on TRAX

All-Star Weekend

The Downtown Alliance, Salt Lake City and UTA have curated a live entertainment experience on TRAX cars through All-Star weekend. Over 50 comedians, musicians, and magicians will be inside cars from The Gateway to Gallivan platforms. The UTA is also offering free fare days Feb. 12 – 21st which includes FrontRunner, TRAX and all bus services. Additionally, any travelers with day-of airline tickets can enjoy free fare throughout the entire month of february.

DJ Diesel (AKA Shaquille O’Neal)

The Union Event Center

Feb. 18, 8 p.m.

Basketball hall-of-famer turned EDM DJ Shaq is kicking off All-Stars weekend with a show at the Union Event Center. Tickets available here.

Social Impact and Community Engagement Programs

LGBTQI Dinner & Conversation

Encircle

Feb. 15.

As part of their ongoing support of the queer community, the NBA is partnering with Encircle to host an evening of dinner and conversation with local LGBTQ+ youth and their parents. Encircle is a local organization dedicated to advancing the well-being of queer youth and their families.

NBA Cares Live, Learn and Play Center Unveil

Lincoln Elementary School

Feb. 16

The NBA unveils a new Live, Learn or Play center at Lincoln elementary. The program includes renovation for the school’s STEM resources and gymnasium.

NBA Foundation Pitch Competition

Salt Palace Convention Center

Feb. 16, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

In an effort to highlight and uplift Black entrepreneurs, the NBA and NBA Foundation is hosting a live pitch competition. The event will showcase eight entrepreneurs and give them an opportunity to earn funding for their ventures. First and second place winners will be given a cash prize totaling $35,000.

NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service

Utah Food bank, Bishop’s Warehouse

Feb. 17

Over 300 members of the NBA will participate in a hands-on service project in the 15th NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service. This year’s service focuses on providing those with food insecurity with meals and other essential items.

Basketball Without Borders Global Camp

Utah Jazz Practice Facility

Feb. 17 – Feb. 19, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The 7th Basketball Without Borders Global Camp, hosted by the NBA and International Basketball Federation, brings together 40 high-school male players from Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas to learn from top players and coaches.

Jr. NBA Day

Salt Palace Convention Center

Feb. 17, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Over 1,500 youth players will participate in clinics and courses led by former and current NBA players. Each clinic will highlight core values and fundamental skills of the game.

