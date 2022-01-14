Alpine Getaway: Alta’s Snowpine Lodge

Hosting luxe vacations and weddings, staycays and elevated evenings out, Alta’s Snowpine Lodge is a mountain hot spot, all year round.

Go ahead and call it a comeback: Snowpine Lodge—the oldest building at Alta—has experienced numerous overhauls since 1939 when it first housed powderhounds bedding down at the base of the Alta’s soaring peaks. Fast forward 83 years. Today, Snowpine is Alta’s only luxury lodge, following a recent $40 million revamp courtesy of owners Brent and Meg Pratt. The couple purchased the property as an investment as well as a spot to host their large, Alta-loving clan. Fortunately, the rest of us can enjoy the reimagined Lodge as well.

Photo courtesy Snowpine Lodge

Atmosphere

Located at the top of Little Cottonwood Canyon twenty minutes outside of Salt Lake City, the 54-room hotel (with additional bunk rooms) nods to Alta’s silver-mining past with rustic elements that team with luxe design details at every turn. Brawny beams, wood floors, stacked stone fireplaces, and paneled and natural rock walls anchor the cozy décor. Meanwhile, original art, mountain-modern furnishings and comfy seating animate Insta-worthy lounges and nooks on every level. Stunning views fill the entire hotel through expansive windows. “Ours is a modern take on the traditional ski lodge,” explains Brent Hall, director of sales & marketing.

Photo courtesy Snowpine Lodge

Amenities

Six treatment rooms compose the tranquil Stillwell spa along with a posh relaxation room and a serenely lit grotto replete with a plunge pool encased in granite walls. A yoga and fitness center add to the rejuvenating experience. Swen’s Restaurant indulges with delicious, locally sourced fare, and nearby, The Gulch Pub cheers with creative cocktails and a relaxed, après-ski menu. Lounges host convivial gatherings and The Nest—a fully equipped game room—invites fun off-the-slopes competitions. A heated outdoor pool treats guests to dips and breathtaking scenery.

Photo courtesy Snowpine Lodge

Activities

Outdoor activities make Snowpine Lodge a prized, year-round destination. Guests enjoy summer and shoulder-season hiking and biking as well as skiing and snowshoeing all winter long.

10420 Little Cottonwood Rd., Alta

