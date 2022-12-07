Search
HomeLifestyle
Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock

Caring For Insta’s Favorite Holiday Flower: Amaryllis

Brad Mee
Brad Mee

Amaryllis is the holidays’ most photo-worthy flower, and it’s easy to grow, bulb to bloom.

Amaryllis Tips
Amaryllis, Cactus & Tropicals

1) Choose a large, firm bulb with roots. Soak the bulb base and roots in warm water a few hours before planting. Fill a pot halfway with loam soil. Position the bulb in the pot and carefully spread its roots. Add more soil, leaving the top one-third to one-half of the bulb exposed. Water thoroughly.

2) Place the potted bulb in a cool location and water sparingly (once a week) until the stem appears. Then as the leaves and bud appear, gradually increase watering.  Decorate soil surface with moss and small ornaments.

3) As the stem and bud grow, place the potted bulb in a bright, warm window and increase watering.

4) Cut spent flowers from the stem. With larger bulbs, expect secondary stems and buds to appear.

Top Tip: For a no-fuss alternative, purchase a pre-planted flowering amaryllis and let the spectacle begin.

Featured florals from Cactus & Tropicals, SLC

Salt Lake Magazine has all of your Holiday needs covered, from gift inspiration to December activities.

Discover the latest community news in SLC and beyond. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.

Brad Mee
Brad Meehttp://utahstyleanddesign.com
Brad Mee is the Executive Editor of Utah Style & Design magazine and a contributor to Salt Lake magazine.
Previous article
Season’s Eatings: Gift Ideas for Foodies
Next article
The 2023 Kilby Block Party Lineup Announced 

Similar Articles

Salt Lake City Businesses with Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Beauty & Fashion Salt Lake Magazine -
Black Friday shopping used to mean getting up early, lining up outside of a big-box store in freezing weather and potentially trampling over your...

How Can the Mental Health Crisis in Utah Be Solved?

Health & Wellness Christie Porter -
When it comes to reporting on mental health in Utah, there’s a lot of smoke—but figuring out what caused the fire can be tricky.

Most Popular

© 2022 Copyright JES Publishing | Website by Web Publisher PRO
MORE STORIES
Sundance Film Festival
Film

Sundance Film Festival Reveals 2023 Feature Film Lineup

Christie Porter - 0