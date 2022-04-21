Andy Farnsworth is a ‘Fun Meltdown’

A few years ago, we were wondering how to tell a joke. “Well,” we asked. “Who do we know who’s funny?” We found Andy Farnsworth, a local comic who describes himself as “born in Chicago, styled in Los Angeles, toughened in New York City, and battle-tested in a casino five miles outside of Butte, Montana.” In our quest, Andy was pretty much no help. “You can’t know what’s funny until you get up there,” he told us.

Andy has been “getting up there” for a while now and on April 29, 2022 he’ll return to The State Room to record his second stand-up comedy special. (His current album “Between Haircuts” was a SiriusXM Raw Dog Comedy Top 10 Standup Album of 2020, he’ll have you know). Get your hair done, put your makeup on, and come be a part of Salt Lake City comedy history.

Along with his standup, Andy’s Wandering the Aisles podcast is quickly gaining note among comedy fans and hardcore podcast enthusiasts alike. Described as “Impulse buys with commentary from Earth’s most interesting regular people,” the show was created in 2014 as an out-in-the-world documentary happening that explored New York City on foot. Collaborative curiosity and emotional explorations guided these journeys to places such as the Staten Island Ferry, Central and Prospect Parks, Alpha Donuts in Queens, the Union Square subway station, and a Brooklyn Barber Shop.

You kind of have to see Andy’s act to understand what we mean when we call it a “fun meltdown.” Basically, if we were therapists, Andy Farnsworth would for sure be our favorite client. (C’mon, you know therapists pick their favorites.) Here are a couple of clips on Instagram (“Things are Going to Be Fine” and “Bed Bath & Beyond“) so you can see what we mean. Anyway, you don’t have to be an LCSW to show up at the State Room and get your laughs onto the video and audio. Tickets are $20. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Visit stateroompresents.com for more.

See all of our A&E coverage here and while you are hanging around subscribe already and get the best of life in Utah.