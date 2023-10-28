Ask the Experts: Co-Owner of Anthony’s Fine Art & Antiques Micah Christensen

You might call Micah Christensen, one of the owners of Anthony’s Fine Arts and Antiques, a Renaissance man. He could probably tell you all about the art from that era as well.

Along with his father, Anthony, and his brother-in-law Brett Levitre, the three men own and operate what they feel is Salt Lake City’s finest collection of valuable art and antique furniture. With that, Christensen says, comes the need to be an expert in art buying and curating.

After founding a nonprofit in Washington D.C., Christensen moved back to Utah to help run the family business. Upon his return, he was encouraged to continue his education in the industry, leading him to eventually receive his Doctorate in Art History from the University of London.

Now, Christensen, in addition to his duties at the family shop, is one of the area’s foremost experts in art and art history.

He says Utah is one of the richest, but most underappreciated places in the nation for artists.

“If you go to the Census Bureau’s latest take on Utah and the arts, we have more professional artists per capita than anywhere else in the United States, but we have the fewest museums and the fewest galleries,” Christensen says.

But what Anthony’s lacks in competition, it more than makes up for in selection and quality. Christensen says that over the years, the store has carried works from the likes of John Singer Sargent, Norman Rockwell, and even Pablo Picasso.

Anthony’s, Christensen explains, really sees itself as more than just a building where folks can buy and sell art. It really is more of a gallery and facilitator for the arts, and the owners consider themselves stewards of the craft.

“It’s our job to collect things that are important locally, nationally, and historically,” Christensen says. “We restore, we have a huge warehouse, and we consult with museums all over the world.”

Christensen half-jokingly refers to an old industry saying he learned from a prestigious colleague, that art collecting is in the business of the three Ds: Debt, Divorce, and Death. It’s usually in the circumstances of one or more of those three Ds that a person sells their collection to a gallery. From there, folks like Christensen can work to sell or move a piece to its next owner.

For him, the biggest thrill the owners get at Anthony’s is when they see something come through the door multiple times.

“Sometimes we see the same piece in here three or four times. Somebody bought it from us and they’ll sell it back and we’ll sell it again to somebody else,” Christensen. “If we’re good at what we do, you’ll get these long genealogies of collectors that we hope to develop over time.”

It’s great repeat business.

Anthony’s Fine Art & Antiques

401 e. 200 south, SALT LAKE CITY

anthonysfineart.com | 801-328-2231

See more stories like this and all of our culture and community coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.