Your April Gardening Checklist

Get your garden spring-ready with these April gardening tips from the landscape and horticulture specialists at USU Extension. For more tips, visit Utah State University Gardeners’ Almanac Monthly Gardening Checklists.

Plant seeds of cool-season vegetables (peas, lettuce, spinach, radishes) as soon as garden soil is workable.

Control young garden weeds by hoeing or hand-pulling.

Protect fruit blossoms and tender garden plants from late critical freezing temperatures.

If storing bulbs, check to make sure they are firm, and remove any that are soft or rotten.

Wait to prune roses until buds begin to swell to avoid late-frost damage to new growth.

Prune spring flowering shrubs (those that bloom before June) after they have bloomed to encourage new flower buds for next season.

Divide crowded, fall-blooming perennials.

Divide cool-season ornamental grasses when new growth begins to emerge.

Use organic mulches (wood chips or bark) to retain soil moisture around shrubs and trees.

In compacted sites, aerate with a hollow core aerator when turfgrass is actively growing, usually from April to June.

Apply pre-emergent herbicides in late March to mid-April to control annual weeds in the lawn, such as crabgrass.

Check your sprinkler system for leaks. Clean filters, and fix and align heads.

Save this April Garden Checklist graphic to check off each task in your own garden:

See more stories like this and all of our culture and community coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.