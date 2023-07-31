Authenticity Meets Creativity at Papa Chulo Street Food

When you think of Mexican street food, you think tacos. And why not? It is the quintessential street food. But the ingenious minds behind Papa Chulo Street Food aim to shift your culinary compass. This food truck serves a blend of Mexican and American gastronomic delights that’ll make you redefine what it means to enjoy street food.

Papa Chulo Street Food started its delectable journey under the name Mr. Pap’s in the year 2019 in Torreón, Mexico. Fate and love led Andres, one of the founders, to the United States to marry Sylvia. The couple decided to carry the venture with them and thus, in May 2023, Papa Chulo was born in Orem, a gastronomic phoenix that rose from the ashes of geographical relocation.

Stepping up to the truck, the first thing that strikes you is the vibrant energy that Papa Chulo Street Food emanates. There’s a sense of welcoming warmth as if each customer is considered family, and the aroma of food being freshly prepared is an invitation you cannot resist. And why would you? When the air is perfumed with an enticing blend of sizzling meats, fresh sauces, and simmering spices, the temptation becomes irresistible.

At Papa Chulo, the philosophy is simple: bring two neighboring cultures together through food. A bite here is not just a meal; it’s an experience that marries the classic flavors of Mexico and the United States.

The menu is simple but perfectly executed. You pick your cone; Traditional – only fries, simple – one topping, doble – 2 toppings, or triple – 3 toppings. Those toppings are chicken, Al Pastor, or Carne Asada. That’s it. Then pick your sauces. The day I went, they had bonus jalapenos to throw on top. On weekends, Andres says, they have some bonus sauces they bring to the table.

The carne asada was perfectly cooked and seasoned. I went with buffalo and bbq sauces. Tangy, spicy, savory, everything you want in a bite. Another favorite was the chicken with cheddar cheese sauce, ranch, and parmesan. Don’t knock it until you try it. The fries create the perfect base for the meats and sauces offered and it all comes together in a beautiful balance.

The folks at Papa Chulo Street Food believe in the values of Respect, Commitment, Humility, and Responsibility. Each dish prepared, and each interaction had, is a testament to their adherence to these values. They treat their customers as family, fostering a sense of community that transcends the boundaries of conventional street food culture.

In addition to the killer food, what makes Papa Chulo a truly memorable experience is the passion and dedication that the team puts into their service. Every order is prepared with care, each customer is treated with respect, and the cheerful ambiance is infectious.

If you are already in the area, make it a point to swing by Papa Chulo Street Food. If not, you definitely need to keep tabs on this team and find them. If you’re on a lunch break or are looking to grab a quick bite before heading to your favorite watering hole, Papa Chulo has got you covered. Indulge in their scrumptious offerings, soak in the lively vibe, and I assure you, disappointment won’t even be on the menu.

If you go, find them most of the time at

1290 S State Street

Orem, UT 84097

But of course, check their social media pages for updates.

