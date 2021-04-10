One of the first things I do when spring takes a firm hold on the weather is stroll into my favorite neighborhood bar, stake out a sunny spot on the patio and take my time with a cocktail. Patio dining (and drinking) is one of life’s simple pleasures that still feels like a luxury. It’s easy, accessible perfection. The only decision-making required is determining where to go and what to drink. I’ve taken care of that first part for you. Here are some of Salt Lake City’s bar and restaurant patios you can’t miss.

Campfire Lounge

This place is a Sugar House staple for a reason. Stop off in the evening while walking your dog, and don’t worry if there’s a chill in the air—that’s what the firepit’s for. The casual, outdoor space is meant for drinking beer to wash down a deep-fried treat from the snack menu.

Patio: Heated, partial cover

21+ establishment

837 E. 2100 South, campfirelounge.com

The Cotton Bottom

After undergoing a remodel and revamp last year, the Cotton Bottom’s patio is open and ready for spring. Do yourself a favor and sit outside while one of their garlic burgers keeps you company.

Patio: Uncovered, ~50 seating capacity

2820 E. 6200 South, thecottonbottom.com

Eva Restaurant

Photo courtesy of Eva Restaurant

When you get there, walk right through the interior to the hidden patio out back. It’s nestled right in between the surrounding buildings. The space is pretty hip and definitely cooler than us, and we can only hope some of that cool will rub off.

Patio: Covered (covering removed around Mother’s Day)

317 S. Main St., evaslc.com

Handle Bar

Photo courtesy of Handle Bar

Despite the name, I have it on good authority they’ll let you in even without a bicycle. A good thing, too, because it’s a chill place to kick back with a beer after a long ride or no. Your dog can come, too!

Patio: Covered, heated, open year-round, ~50 seating capacity

21+ establishment

751 N. 300 West, handlebarslc.com

Ice Haus

Photo courtesy of Ice Haus

You’ll make fast friends hanging out on Ice Haus’s patio with German Biergarten vibes. Share a beer and a bratwurst with your new bestie (vegan options available) or find a corner to yourself: there’s plenty of room.

Patio: Covered, heated, open year-round, ~80 seating capacity plus plenty of standing room

21+ establishment

7 E. 4800 South, icehausbar.com

Kimi’s Chop Shop and Oyster House

One of Sugar House’s finest outdoor dining experiences is about to get even finer. This April, Kimi plans to open up an extended patio for large parties and events. You also can’t beat the original patio when it comes to people-watching along the bustling Highland Drive.

Front Patio: Firepit, awnings, 30-40 seating capacity

Extended Patio: shaded, 1,600 square feet, 60-80 seating capacity

2155 S. Highland Dr., kimishouse.com

Level Crossing Brewery

If you want to get away from downtown but still want some good food and brews, I have some good news for you: another dog-friendly patio that’s covered and heated in the winter but opens wide when it’s warm. They throw open the garage doors when the weather’s nice, basically turning the whole place into a patio.

Patio: Covered, heated, ~70 seating capacity live music on Fridays and Saturday

2496 S. West Temple, levelcrossingbrewing.com

Oasis Cafe

Blooming flowers in Oasis Cafe’s primary patio space. Photo courtesy Oasis Cafe

Two patios give you double the chance for primo seating. The flowers and foliage make for a lovely atmosphere, whether you’re drinking coffee, tea or a few glasses of wine. Oasis Cafe just opened up the second patio in early April, which is about half the size of the first.

Patio: Covered, heated, open-year round

Secondary Patio: Uncovered, weather permitting

151 S. 500 East, oasiscafeslc.com

Piper Down

Piper Down’s rooftop patio. Photo courtesy of Piper Down

Another establishment that has recently expanded its outdoor drinking and dining potential, Piper Down has two patios: one out back and one on the roof, with outdoor bars to boot. The raucous Irish pub is now the perfect place to take the party outside.

Back Patio: Covered, heated, open year-round,~ 20 seating capacity

Rooftop patio: Uncovered, weather-permitting, ~30 seating capacity

21+ establishment

1492 S. State St., piperdownpub.com

Sapa

Photo courtesy of Sapa Bar and Grill

A sophisticated Japanese restaurant with a beautiful courtyard and full bar. The traditional architecture is stunning and provides plenty of eye candy while sipping on a cocktail or enjoying some exceptional sushi.

Restaurant Patio: Covered and uncovered tables, ~100 seating capacity, opens May 3

722 S. State St., sapabarandgrill.com

Check out previous reviews of restaurant patios and some more dog-friendly restaurant patios as well. And there’s more food and drink in the latest issue of Salt Lake magazine.