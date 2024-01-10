Bartolo’s Restaurant Opens New Location in Station Park 

Introducing the latest in the Bartolo’s line (and the restaurant’s new flagship location), Bartolo’s Station Park opened its doors on Tuesday, January 9, boasting a full-day’s menu of fresh Italian fare for Davis County diners to enjoy.

Owners Alex and Rhea Bartolo also have locations of their restaurants in Park City and Sugar House, and are looking forward to their new space. As the brand’s flagship, Bartolo’s in Station Park will be home to their executive chef, Alexa Fleming, as well as become the only location with its own wood-fired pizza oven.

When introduced by the Davis County Commerce board, Alex and Rhea’s cuisine was described as “Italian-inspired food by an inspired Brazilian,” honoring Alex’s beloved family roots. As a descendant of immigrants from Italy to South America, Bartolo is sure to infuse his family’s passion into every dish possible. The restaurant’s signature dish, the rigatoni bolognese, was one passed to Alex by his father, who flew in from Brazil for the location’s ribbon cutting, and could be spotted around the event filming every moment and beaming with pride.

Take a sneak peek at a few of the dishes that passion can be tasted in:

Ricotta toast with pickled cherries and balsamic glaze, for a creamy, crispy, tart bite fit for any time of day.

Spinach and artichoke puffs: a bitesize take on a classic appetizer.

A refreshing beet and tomato salad, accented with fresh blackberries, burrata, and a pesto glaze.

The warm, rich and hearty signature rigatoni bolognese, alongside the table’s fresh focaccia.

Other dishes range from savory Italian-inspired brunch favorites to dinner classics, from handmade pasta to chicken parmigiana. Browse the full menu here.

