“For the first time in my life, I belong to a political party — and here’s why you should, too,” is the headline of June 1, 2020, Salt Lake Tribune article by Robert Gehrke, he reports, “I did it because I should get to have a voice in who Utah’s next governor is.”

And while Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen is not noticing this as a trend, according to Gehrke’s twitter poll and my own personal and highly scientific observations and conversations, we’d beg to differ. While Democrats would be thrilled with a Democratic governor, as Utahns, we know better. As Gehrke points out, “The Democratic nominee, Chris Peterson, seems like a sharp, likable guy. But in the past five gubernatorial elections, the sharp, likable Democrat has lost by an average margin of 67% to 30%.”

To be clear, whoever wins the Republican primary will most likely decide who runs the state for the next ten years. So many people are registering as party members for the first time or switching sides, call it temporary, call it ‘monkeywrenching’, no matter, what is most important is that we vote. Mail-in your ballot, drop it off, just be sure to do it Utah.

To learn more about the gubernatorial candidates for both parties, go here.