Best Friends Introduces First-Ever Pet Awards

This year, Best Friends Society, a leading animal welfare organization, is creating their own cuter and fluffier version of the Oscars.

Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a non-profit organization that operates the nation’s largest sanctuary for homeless pets. With bases in Utah, California, Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, and New York the organization has been working together to end the euthanization of animals across America for almost 40 years. Best Friends is committed to providing safe shelter, medical care, and adoption services to animals in need, with the goal of finding permanent homes for as many animals as possible. They offer spay/neuter services, community cat programs, pet food pantries, and of course adoption. With two locations in Utah: Salt Lake City and the other in Kanab, stop by at your closest one and take a look at the adorable furballs that this sanctuary has to offer!

Adoptable Pet Awards

Slim, nominated for Best Costume. Photo courtesy of Best Friends

For the first time ever Best Friends is hosting an Adoptable Pet Awards to boost adoption rates for their pets. “This awards season, Best Friends wanted to come up with a fun and engaging campaign to help raise awareness for a handful of adoptable dogs and cats who have been in the shelter system for a significant amount of time,” says Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “Our hope is that the public will vote for their favorite lovable pet, as well as inspire people to get out there and adopt. The shelters and homeless pets need you.” There will be 6 categories ranging from best action sequence to best supporting napper, with 4 pet-nominees for each category. Voting is now open and the results will be announced Friday, March 10th!

Visit here to vote and to get to know some of the adorable cats and dogs nominated!

Ares, nominated for Best Barker. Photo courtesy of Best Friends Rosemary, nominated for Best Meower. Photo courtesy of Best Friends

No-Kill by 2025

No-kill animal organizations play an important role in the effort to reduce the number of animals that are euthanized each year and to promote the welfare of animals in the United States. Best Friend’s made a commitment in 2016 to ending all kill shelters across the states by the year 2025. Currently New Hampshire and Delaware are the only no-kill states in the U.S. Utah, which is considered a low-priority state, is still estimating at about 900 animal deaths occur per year in the kill shelters that are still operating. There are also many smaller, locally-based no-kill animal organizations across the United States that work to address the needs of animals in their communities. A few of these no-kill shelters in Utah are Best Friends, Paws for Life, and The Humane Society. These organizations often rely heavily on donations and volunteers to operate, and may partner with other animal welfare organizations to provide a wide range of services to animals in need.Go to the Best Friends Animal Society website to donate today!

From February 13 – 19, adoption fees at Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Salt Lake City are reduced to $14 in celebration of Valentine’s Day!

