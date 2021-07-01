Let’s pile into the bus and take this show on the road. Here are our picks for some of the best outdoor adventures and kid-friendly fun in Utah.

Best Epic Ride with an Epic Pit Stop

Riding UT-12 from Torrey to Escalante is a bucket list activity for passionate cyclists. Pedaling through rolling red rock terrain and seeing Pando—the massive clonal colony of quaking aspen considered a single organism that’s roughly 16,000 years old—is inspiring, but admittedly exhausting. Refuel with some caffeine, calories and views at Kiva Koffeehouse, which is built right into the landscape.

7386 UT-12, Escalante, 435-826-4550

Best Short Hike to Bring Your Inflatable SUP and a Cooler

Blood’s Lake is a gorgeous little alpine lake near Guardsman Pass, which is both easy to get to and a great way to beat the heat. The out-and-back trail is under three miles round trip. It’s not nothing, but we’ve seen it done by folks sporting flip-flops while carrying an inflatable flamingo float. Keep an eye out for the moose frequenting the lake to stay cool.

Guardsman Pass Rd., Park City

Best Hot Springs for the Whole Family

After hiking, biking or any other type of outdoor adventure, sore muscles and diminishing patience are commonplace. Rejuvenate in the enormous naturally heated water at Crystal Hot Springs. A hot spring, a cold spring, an Olympic-sized pool, hot tubs and water slides mean there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

8215 UT-38, Honeyville, 435-339-0038

Best Unique Fly-Fishing Landscape

There aren’t many places you can fish a world-class trout river in the middle of the red rock desert. The Fremont River near Capitol Reef National Park holds a tailwater fishery with deep, shaded pools full of cutthroat and brook trout and even some tiger muskie. Call up the Fremont River Guides for some help hooking the big ones.

Torrey, 435-425-3999

Best Kid Friendly Playgrounds

There’s Utah’s natural playground, then there are the man-made playgrounds that cater to the thousands of families who call Utah home.

Ostensibly, you and the kids could learn a lot about marine life on a trip to the aquarium. You can also touch your fair share of aquatic wildlife, which, at least for the kids, might be the real draw.

12033 S. Lone Peak Pkwy., Draper, 801-355-3474

Originally, the Star Trek-esque mission simulators were just for kids, and, while kids are still welcome, the Space Center now caters to Starfleet members of all ages. You can book a private mission for family, co-workers or friends.

95 N. 400 East, Pleasant Grove, 801-610-8363

Lagoon & Evermore

Every few years, you might find something new at Lagoon, but it’s the classics that keep people coming back. For something entirely new, you can live out your fantasy-world dreams at Evermore, where you can immerse yourself in a world aided by medieval sets and devoted costumed performers.

Lagoon: 75 N. Lagoon Dr., Farmington, 801-451-8000

Evermore: 382 S. Evermore Ln., Pleasant Grove, 801-796-2372

Hogle Zoo

The event calendar for Hogle Zoo is chock-full of animal fun, but you’ll want to time your visit to see one of the Zoo’s baby animals.

2600 E. Sunnyside Ave., SLC, 801-584-1700

