“Get in loser, we’re going shopping.” Here are our picks for some of the best shopping in Utah.

Best Place to Get a Ring to Put a Ring on It

If you’re seeking a sparkly way to commemorate a moment, or just in need of a little bling, O.C. Tanner never fails to impress. Their flagship location on State Street is a gem in itself and adds historic charm to a city quickly filling with skyscrapers. Head up to the third floor for timeless home decor and beautiful barware.

15 S. State St., SLC, 801-486-2430

Best Place to Find Mid-century Furniture at Mid-century Prices

On Heber’s Main Street, Mid-Century Closeout is you’ll discover an independent furniture store that specializes in furniture and lighting that transports us back to a simpler time. Think slim lines and legs and smooth, organic shapes that bring an air of classiness, even nostalgia, without the big-box furniture retailer ticket price.

81 S. Main St., Heber City, 801-515-7887

Owner Cara Fox stands in front of The Fox Shop; Courtesy The Fox Shop

The Garden Store & The Fox Shop

Nothing says retail therapy like an ivy-covered cottage and lush garden. The Garden Store feels like a fairytale setting snuck in the middle of the city, and the store’s unique holiday displays and an eclectic combo of gardening tools and decorations only add to the charm. The Fox Shop also sells home decor and furnishings, and, while the store is brand new, the timeless style takes inspiration from classic 19th-century design.

The Garden Store: 678 S. 700 East, SLC, 801-595-6622,

The Fox Shop: 4696 S. Holladay Blvd., Holladay

Best Places to Find a Gift When You Forgot You Needed a Gift

Don’t turn to Amazon when you’re desperate for that last-minute birthday present. Two quirky boutiques with plenty of one-of-a-kind gifts, Salt & Honey is a “maker’s market” that teams with local vendors selling everything from fine art to kids’ toys, and Hip & Humble is the kind of place where zodiac-themed bath bombs and a climate march puzzle happily coexist on the same shelves. An added bonus: Greeting cards massively cuter than Hallmark.

Salt & Honey: 926 E. 900 South, SLC, 385-368-6088; 6191 S. State St. Ste. 1980, Murray, 385-842-3819

Hip & Humble: 1043 E. 900 South, SLC, 801-467-3130

4 Spots to Find Clothes Worn By Someone Else

While the price and ease of fast fashion can be tempting as cheating on a test, its carbon footprint is not small. Find one-of-a-kind items, cheaply and sustainably at Utah’s solid secondhand-clothing boutiques.

iconoCLAD

IconoCLAD has a self-proclaimed “unabashedly quirky” style with a wide variety of items to choose from. If you aren’t searching for one particular item, and simply want to have fun with thrifting, this is the place to go. Or, if you want to support sustainable practices from the comforts of your own home, products are available for pick-up or shipping. When you consign with them, you keep 50% percent of the profit.

414 E. 300 South, SLC, 801-833-2272

Namedroppers

An upscale resale boutique, Namedroppers is a luxury bargain hunter’s dream. With two locations, including an outlet store, they serve a wide community in Salt Lake City. Owner, Tiffany Colaizzi, and her staff are knowledgeable about the high-end brands they carry and will help you find the perfect fit.

3355 S. Highland Dr., 801-486-1128; 2350 E. Parleys Way, 801-474-1644,

Vantage

Vantage is filled with hand-picked men’s and women’s clothing. Interspersed with rare ’80s and ’90s items, you will find handmade pieces, sure to liven up your wardrobe. Stay up to date with their newest items through their Instagram, @vantageslc.

774 E. 800 South, SLC, 385-315-1848

Decades

Decades specializes in vintage clothing, hence the name. They pride themselves on their high-quality garments for men and women alike, ranging from the 1920s to the present day. Many of the pieces in their collection have never been worn and still have the original tags.

627 S. State St., SLC, 801-537-1357

