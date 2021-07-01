Get the look that will make you the coolest kid in school. Here are our picks for some of the best wellness and beauty in Utah.

Best Place to Splurge on Product

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Got Beauty has served generations of beauty fanatics. Their Sugar House location is wall-to-wall packed with best-selling beauty, sought-after skincare and professional-grade hair products. So whether you’re in the mood to spend some dough or just pick up your go-to product, Got Beauty simply can’t be beat.

904 E. 2100 South, SLC, 801-474-2090

Photo courtesy Nova Nails

Best Place to Get a Manicure with Bling to Match

Nova Nails makes a great addition to jewelry/goods/all things shiny shop Mineral and Matter. Located in the heart of the Maven district, they are a one-stop-shop for a shimmering gel manicure and a unique ring to match. Nova also donates 3% of every manicure to local charities like Utah Women’s Coalition—so you can feel good about indulging in a little luxury.

177 E. 900 South SLC, 801-916-7987

The Kura Door Spa & Stillwell Spa Snowpine Lodge

Kura Door is Utah’s foremost Japanese-style spa offering holistic healing and rejuvenation services. Consider their private Ofuro baths and signature Kura massage the next time you’re in need of a little self-care. Travel further south and up Little Cottonwood Canyon to a modern spa in a historic building. After renovating a 19th-century lodge, Snowpine Lodge opened its doors in 2019. Their Stillwell Spa’s indoor grottos are a worthy pitstop after a long ski day.

Kura Door: 1136 E. 3rd Ave., SLC, 801-364-2400,

Stillwell Spa: 10420 Little Cottonwood Rd., Alta, 801-742-2000

Best Sculptor Since Michaelangelo

Dr. Constantine aims to restore youthful confidence with an artistic sense of balance. From the consultation to the day of the procedure, the staff at Constantine Cosmetics work with each client to ensure natural and attainable results.

5929 S. Fashion Blvd., Murray, 801-261-3637

Best Place to Recover

Isha Esthetics and Wellness works with clients and their surgeons to design personalized recovery programs complete with private home care, travel planning and medical concierge. They even offer a Grand America recovery package, so you can have a 5-star post-op experience.

4700 S. 900 East, Murray, 385-275-5765

Best Blow Out

For special occasions, photoshoots or just fighting a bad hair day, Drybar is a pit stop to perfection. Their team of blow-out professionals matches your hair with the right products and offers a variety of styles to choose from. The first Utah location opened last January, owned and operated by a lovely mother-daughter duo.

1133 E. Wilmington Ave. SLC, 385-429-5334

Photo courtesy SkinSpirit

Best Head-to-Toe Treatment

Skinspirit is a cosmetic spa offering every service from facials, to lasers, to injectables. Work with experts and create a custom-tailed treatment plan that meets your aesthetic goals.

1160 E. 2100 South, SLC, 385-343-5300

