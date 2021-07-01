Welcome to the Best of the Beehive Academy. We provide students with essential lessons in Utah living. Each year, we create curriculum to stimulate your intellect, fill your belly, spark your imagination and inspire passion for exploring the place where you live. Our 2021 Best of the Beehive celebrates a year to remember, that’s for sure.

Our annual Best of the Beehive awards, hand-picked by the editors of Salt Lake, are your go-to guide of the best Utah has to offer. After completing our lessons on where to eat, shop and play, you’ll be ready to sit at the cool kids’ table. (P.S. Look for stickers marking “old school” favorites and “new school” upstarts that deserve your love too.)

Dining Hall

Where to eat

Charcuterie board with fruit

When the lunch (or dinner) bell rings, these standout food spots will give you the fuel to study for finals.

See the winners.

Teacher’s Lounge

Where to drink

Three Level Crossing Brewery Co. employees pose with drinks in the brewery

After a long day of shaping young minds, our educators could use a stiff drink.

See the winners.

Playing Hooky

Where to shop

Exterior of Vantage thrift shop

“Get in loser, we’re going shopping.”

—Mean Girls

See the winners.

Primping & Preening

Where to rejuvenate

Six nail polish colors from Got Beauty

Get the look that will make you the coolest kid in school.

See the winners.

Field Trips

Where to play

Fly fisherman near Capitol Reef National Park

Let’s pile into the bus and take this show on the road.

See the winners.

School Assembly

Where to get creative

Actress Amanda Morris in Salt Lake Acting Company's "Form of a Girl Unknown"

“Alright everyone, settle down and pay attention or we will cancel this assembly and send you all back to class.”

See the winners.

Yearbook

Mitt Romney

The best, worst and most of this year,

Read more.

Memories

The Angel Moroni statue on top of the Salt Lake Temple

We recount the spectacular, appalling and unforgettable.

Read more.

