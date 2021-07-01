Welcome to the Best of the Beehive Academy. We provide students with essential lessons in Utah living. Each year, we create curriculum to stimulate your intellect, fill your belly, spark your imagination and inspire passion for exploring the place where you live. Our 2021 Best of the Beehive celebrates a year to remember, that’s for sure.
Our annual Best of the Beehive awards, hand-picked by the editors of Salt Lake, are your go-to guide of the best Utah has to offer. After completing our lessons on where to eat, shop and play, you’ll be ready to sit at the cool kids’ table. (P.S. Look for stickers marking “old school” favorites and “new school” upstarts that deserve your love too.)