Best of the Beehive 2022: Newcomer’s Edition

We all know one, right? That person who just moved here from a big city (San Francisco, L.A., Seattle, Portland, New York), sold their house and now has a bundle of cash to spend on a home in Utah. “I can’t believe how much square footage”—you can tell they’ve been shopping awhile when they say “square footage” instead of “space”—“you can get for your money!”

And you, the long-time Salt Laker, think, “This place doesn’t seem cheap to me!” But as we watch hapless newcomers buying 5,000 square foot homes in Eagle Mountain, we can’t help have a little sympathy. Just more space to clean, right?

For this year’s Best of the Beehive, we decided that we’d not only highlight the best food, nightlife, shopping and just plain fun, we’d throw the new kids a bone and show off the best neighborhoods. (Hint: None are in Eagle Mountain.) So here it is. Our list of cool places to live along with the best things in every neighborhood. (“Best” being subjective and all.)

Welcome to the City of Salt. In just 20 short years, we’ll let you call yourself a local.

Click on each category below for your guide to the best things to do, see, eat and drink in the best neighborhoods in Utah. Even locals might discover something they never knew about their ‘hood.

Downtown & Central City Once defined by the ornate 19th-century mansions along South Temple and old-fashioned apartment buildings, now the urban skyline is filled with modern multi-use developments, lively nightlife and sophisticated restaurants.

Sugar House Sugar House was the model neighborhood: walkable, streets lined with small mom and pop shops featuring unique, offbeat and idiosyncratic merchandise and small, locally-owned cafes and bars. Since then, Sugar House has changed a lot, but the area is still a lively favorite with a signature eccentricity.

South Salt Lake South Salt Lake, the little sister of Utah's capital city, is working hard to nurture a thriving culture. Now, there are stretches of walkable blocks, enlivened by public art, boutique businesses, cool craft breweries and local distilleries.

Central 9th Put this burgeoning hood in the “you’ll want to live here someday and wish you’d moved in during its painful metamorphosis” file.

Marmalade/The Avenues The state capitol building, with its beautiful grassy lawns and cherry trees, sits at the top of the hill. To the east is The Avenues, one of the most coveted neighborhoods in Salt Lake. To the west is the LGBT-friendly The Marmalade, one of the funkiest historic neighborhoods in Salt Lake.

Ogden Ogden has always had a reputation for pushing the limits. Amid constant change, traces of the city's Wild West past enriches Ogden's untamed spirit.

South Valley (Sandy, Cottonwood Heights, Draper) A little exploration the south end of Salt Lake County will reveal bright spots of local color and culture, both old and new, and experiences you can't get anywhere else in Utah.

Utah Valley The second most populous county in Utah has long had a reputation for a firm focus on being the most family friendly. It's home to a handful of historic Main Streets populated with eclectic local boutiques, a rich tradition of promoting the (PG-rated) performing arts and beautiful natural wonders in American Fork and Provo Canyons.

Park City & the Wasatch Back This area is a latticework of contradictions—frequented by both ski bums living that #vanlife and the owners of million-dollar homes and condos, both massive ranch estates and main street shop artisans whose families have been practicing the same humble crafts for generations.

Southwest Utah Us northerners may turn up our noses, but there's a reason that St. George is growing so fast (like, top of the nation fast). It's hard to beat the year-round sun, world-class outdoor activities and—for now—relatively affordable real estate.

Best of the Beehive Readers Poll

We asked, you answered. In 2022, we wanted to hear from our readers about their own Utah favorites. On our website and Instagram, you shared your local love with these Beehive State favorites.

Best Brunch: Hub and Spoke Diner

Best Dining Patio: Ruth’s Diner

Best Takeout Meal: Skewered Thai

Best Coffee Shop: Coffee Garden

Best Food Truck: Cupbop, Freshies and BK Garlic Burger (Three-way tie)

Best Burger: Crown Burger

Best Pizza: The Pie Pizzeria

Best Pho: Pho Thin Famous Vietnamese Noodle House

Best Sushi: Takashi

Best Tacos: Facil Taqueria and Red Iguana (Two-way tie)

Best Vegetarian/Vegan: Zest

Best Sandwich: Grove’s Market and Feldman’s (Two-way tie)

Best Bakery: Gourmandise

Best Dessert: The Dodo

Best Bar: Lake Effect

Best Brewery: TF Brewing

Best Distillery: High West Distillery

Best Cocktails: Water Witch

Best Music Venue: Red Butte Amphitheater

Best Museum: Natural History Museum of Utah

Best Theater: Eccles Theater

Best Local Celebrity: Tan France

Best Park: Liberty Park

Best Place to Take the Kids: Hogle Zoo

Best Hike: The Living Room Hiking Trail

Best Place to Watch the Sunset: Eight Settlers

Best Pet Shop/Care: Fur R We

Best Gym: Treehouse

Best Yoga: Yoga Six, CorePower Yoga and Treehouse (Three-way tie)

Best Grocer: Harmons

Best Bookstore: King’s English Bookshop

Best Spa: Soulstice Day Spa

Best Hotel/Resort: Snowbird’s Cliff Lodge

Best Golf Course: Old Mill Golf Course and Mountain Dell Golf Course (Two-way tie)

Best Boutique: Amy’s Boutique and Hip and Humble (Two-way tie)

Best Skiing: Snowbird

Best Thrift Shop: Home Again Consignment and Gypsy Emporium Antique Mall (Two-way tie)