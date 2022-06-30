Best of the Beehive 2022: Ogden

If it’s been a while since you’ve been to Ogden, you might not recognize it now. Ogden has its roots in the Wild West. The coming of the Transcontinental Railroad built up 25th Street, but even then the town was not tamed. Ogden has always had a reputation for pushing the limits. Historic 25th Street (AKA Two-Bit Street) once had an unsavory reputation, but it has undergone another transformation into the cultural heart of the city. A couple of lively, eclectic downtown blocks are lined with independent stores, restaurants and bars. So much so, that it has outgrown 25th Street and leaked onto Washington Blvd (AKA The ’Vard) and surrounding neighborhoods. Traces of the past remain, however, enriching the city’s wild spirit. Ogden’s Union Station, now an event venue and museum, stands as a monument to the city’s railroading history. And, as legend has it, the site of a once notorious brothel, The Rose Rooms, has become a modern nightclub.

Who Lives There?

Median household income: $ 55,974

Median age: 33.0

White: 60.8%

Hispanic/Latinx: 32.0%

Black/African American: 1.7%

American Indian/Alaskan Native: 1.3%

Asian: 1.4%

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 0.3%

2+ Races: 5.6%

What’s the Rent?

Median home price: $ 400,000

Median rent for one bedroom: $ 1,153

Where Do You Eat?

Table 25 is on Historic 25th Street at the heart of Ogden’s eclectic downtown. Table 25’s menu is globally-inspired American cuisine with an emphasis on local produce, and Executive Chef Baleigh Snoke will adjust dishes seasonally with certain year-round staples. Mussels and Frites are a favorite of Table 25 regulars. The menu is both elevated enough for a special occasion and casual enough for an everyday lunch.

Ogden’s Angry Goat Pub and Kitchen (Courtesy Visit Ogden)

Where Do You Drink?

Along Two-Bit Street, where you would once find Ogden’s hub of debauchery and villainy, you’ll now find an interesting slew of colorful businesses, particularly bars—ranging in vibe from hip nightclub to dive to Old West saloon—and the list is long. Starting at Union Station, you’ll first come across Lighthouse Lounge, where there’s likely to be live music playing. Next, Historic Place is a true locals’ place. Hearth on 25th is a classy lounge and restaurant with a menu that rotates seasonally. Alleged is a nightclub with a rooftop bar perfect for summer sunsets. Kokomo Club is a divey joint with pool tables and interesting patrons. Brewskis is a sports bar and grill that serves up pizza. Roosters Brewing Co. is an Ogden institution. The City Club doubles as a Beatles museum. Just up Grant Ave., grab a craft cocktail at The Yes Hell, or head down Washington Blvd. for a choice of pubs: Funk ’n’ Dive Bar, The Harp And Hound and Angry Goat Pub.

Where Do You Play?

Don’t tell them we said this, but Ogden Twilight Concert Series pretty regularly puts its Salt Lake counterpart to shame. The musician lineups are always stellar, and general admission tickets are usually under $25 and VIP under $100. If you’re a local, there’s also the season pass option. And, your Ogden Twilight ticket is also your RideUTA pass for the night, so you can skip the Ogden Amphitheater parking lot.

Where Do You Shop?

A highlight among the historic district’s eclectic retail options both old and new, Lavender Vinyl is an inclusive and independent record store that opened in 2016 with a mission to bring back the community record store experience. The guys in charge are still just as passionate about what they do and know their stuff, having worked in independent record stores since 2007.

Best event/gallery/studio/market space

Located in the heart of the Nine Rails District just off the 24th Street exit, The Monarch is part event venue, part gallery, part eatery and part creative studio space that brings artists and patrons together in a collaborative market space designed to support creative business ventures. It’s home to a Gourmet Market on Saturday mornings and Friday Art Strolls.

Welcome to the neighborhood! View all of Best of the Beehive 2022: Neighborhood Edition. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.